(KMAland) -- Two former Huskers, four Hawkeyes and one from Northwest Missouri State are among those on the latest College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Former Nebraska defensive lineman Larry Jacobsen and offensive lineman Zach Wiegert are on the ballot along with former Iowa defensive linemen Jared DeVries and Andre Tippett and offensive lineman Robert Gallery. Former Iowa defensive back Bob Stoops is on the ballot as a former Oklahoma head coach.
In addition, former Northwest Missouri State all-purpose player and wide receiver Tony Miles is joined on the list by former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel. Two K-State alums Michael Bishop and Darren Sproles are on the list, as is former Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd and former Panthers coach Clyde “Buck” Starbeck.
View the complete list linked here.