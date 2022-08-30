(Lawrence) -- Kansas soccer players Melania Pasar and Assa Kante collected Big 12 weekly accolades on Tuesday.
Pasar was selected as Goalkeeper of the Week while Kante earned Freshman of the Week.
View the full release from Kansas athletics here.
