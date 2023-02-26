(KMAland) -- Two KMAlanders won state championships on Sunday at the Iowa AAU Girls State Championships in Des Moines.
The Best Wrestler’s Addison Neal and Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Tenley Hemmingsen were champions while two others were finalists. In addition, there were two third-place finishers, three in fourth place, two in fifth place and three in eighth.
Check out the list of KMAlanders to earn Iowa AAU Girls State medals below.
Bedford
Delaney Mogler — 8th Place (A75)
Clarinda
Harper Graves — 5th Place (B68)
Isabella Osthoff — 8th Place (B92)
Lenox
Journey Hartley — 5th Place (B108)
Mount Ayr
Alba Friedrich — 3rd Place (B100)
Muscle Mat Club
Charlie Dike — 2nd Place (B100)
Powerhouse Wrestling Club
Zeta Fidone — 4th Place (A65)
Breanne Grap — 3rd Place (B116)
Tenley Hemmingsen — 1st Place (B86)
Emery Logemann — 4th Place (A50)
Vesper Logemann — 4th Place (A75)
Southwest Valley
Taelyn Gaunt — 2nd Place (A110)
The Best Wrestler
Addison Neal — 1st Place (A82)
Treynor
Brynleigh Behrens — 8th Place (B80)