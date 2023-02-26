Iowa AAU Girls State
(KMAland) -- Two KMAlanders won state championships on Sunday at the Iowa AAU Girls State Championships in Des Moines.

The Best Wrestler’s Addison Neal and Powerhouse Wrestling Club’s Tenley Hemmingsen were champions while two others were finalists. In addition, there were two third-place finishers, three in fourth place, two in fifth place and three in eighth.

Check out the list of KMAlanders to earn Iowa AAU Girls State medals below.

Bedford 

Delaney Mogler — 8th Place (A75)

Clarinda 

Harper Graves — 5th Place (B68)

Isabella Osthoff — 8th Place (B92)

Lenox 

Journey Hartley — 5th Place (B108)

Mount Ayr 

Alba Friedrich — 3rd Place (B100)

Muscle Mat Club 

Charlie Dike — 2nd Place (B100)

Powerhouse Wrestling Club 

Zeta Fidone — 4th Place (A65)

Breanne Grap — 3rd Place (B116)

Tenley Hemmingsen — 1st Place (B86)

Emery Logemann — 4th Place (A50)

Vesper Logemann — 4th Place (A75)

Southwest Valley 

Taelyn Gaunt — 2nd Place (A110)

The Best Wrestler 

Addison Neal — 1st Place (A82)

Treynor

Brynleigh Behrens — 8th Place (B80)

