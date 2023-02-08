(Louisville) -- Louisville’s state cross country medalist Mira Fosmer will continue her running career at the next level with College of St. Mary in Omaha.
“It was a long process but also a short process,” Fosmer said.
The two-time All-KMAland Cross Country selection, Fosmer says that she took her time finding the right fit for her. However, once she had a chance to learn more about College of St. Mary, she knew that’s where she wanted to be.
“I took a visit there, and they had all of the programs that I wanted,” Fosmer said. “It was close to home, and I really wanted to stay close to my family. That’s a big thing for me. The second thing is their science majors. I’m trying to study science.”
Fosmer placed ninth in Class C at the state meet this past fall, finishing out a senior season that also saw a second-place finish at the Nebraska Capitol Conference meet and a third-place standing in her district meet.
“My mindset has always been (to run cross country in college),” Fosmer added. “It was very hard for me to decide between education and running, and College of St. Mary said that education is just as important as running.”
Fosmer was also an All-KMAland selection after her junior season, as she finished 34th in the Class C state meet.
“I love the challenge,” Fosmer said. “I love how every race is different, and you’ve got to prepare for each one. I just love the feeling of completing a challenge. My family and my friends and coaches have all been there to support me, and I feel like with their motivation it’s pushed me towards the next level.”
