IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the postseason qualifiers for 8-player and small-class 11-player. 

Twenty KMAland teams punched their tickets to the postseason on Friday night. 

In 8-Player, the top three teams in each district and two wild card teams qualify while the top four in each district from A, 1A and 2A are into the postseason. 

Opening round matchups will be released Saturday morning at 10 AM. 

View the full list of qualifiers here and list of KMAland teams below. 

8-PLAYER 

District 8 

1st Place: Southeast Warren

2nd Place: Moravia

3rd Place: Martensdale-St. Marys 

District 9 

1st Place: Lenox

2nd Place: Fremont-Mills

3rd Place: East Mills

Wild Card: Bedford

District 10 

1st Place: West Harrison

2nd Place: CAM

3rd Place: Audubon 

CLASS A 

District 7 

1st Place: AHSTW

2nd Place: Mount Ayr

3rd Place: Southwest Valley

District 8 

2nd Place: Logan-Magnolia

3rd Place: Tri-Center 

CLASS 1A 

District 6 

3rd Place: Central Decatur 

District 8 

1st Place: Underwood

2nd Place: Kuemper Catholic

3rd Place: Treynor 

CLASS 2A 

District 8 

2nd Place: Clarinda 

