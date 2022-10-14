(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released the postseason qualifiers for 8-player and small-class 11-player.
Twenty KMAland teams punched their tickets to the postseason on Friday night.
In 8-Player, the top three teams in each district and two wild card teams qualify while the top four in each district from A, 1A and 2A are into the postseason.
Opening round matchups will be released Saturday morning at 10 AM.
View the full list of qualifiers here and list of KMAland teams below.
8-PLAYER
District 8
1st Place: Southeast Warren
2nd Place: Moravia
3rd Place: Martensdale-St. Marys
District 9
1st Place: Lenox
2nd Place: Fremont-Mills
3rd Place: East Mills
Wild Card: Bedford
District 10
1st Place: West Harrison
2nd Place: CAM
3rd Place: Audubon
CLASS A
District 7
1st Place: AHSTW
2nd Place: Mount Ayr
3rd Place: Southwest Valley
District 8
2nd Place: Logan-Magnolia
3rd Place: Tri-Center
CLASS 1A
District 6
3rd Place: Central Decatur
District 8
1st Place: Underwood
2nd Place: Kuemper Catholic
3rd Place: Treynor
CLASS 2A
District 8
2nd Place: Clarinda