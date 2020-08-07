(KMAland) -- The next two teams on KMA Sports' countdown of the top teams from the 2019-20 season dunked and spiked their way past essentially all challengers this season to earn their spot.
No. 7: Treynor Boys Basketball
Dunks, dominance and defense led the Treynor Cardinals to another trip to the state tournament and an appearance in a state semifinal.
"I know they'll look back on it and really understand what they've done," Coach Scott Rucker said.
The Cardinals rolled through the regular season with a 21-1 record en route to a Western Iowa Conference title. Their lone regular-season loss came to Blue Valley Northwest from Kansas.
They opened the postseason with a convincing 50-point win over Shenandoah, followed by their third win of the season over Tri-Center, doing so this time in a district final by a score of 67-44.
“I thought we showed a lot of grit and toughness,” said Treynor Head Coach Scott Rucker. “We got off to a great start offensively. I feel like we scored on our first five or six possessions. We didn’t defend well on the help-side in the first quarter, but then I thought we defended well and made everything hard for them.”
They followed their district title with an impressive showing in a substate final against Panorama, suffocating the Panthers 71-41 to earn their 16th trip to the state tournament.
The return to Des Moines came one year after the Cardinals lost to Des Moines Christian in a substate final.
“They got their hearts broken,” Coach Rucker said. “All we said about it this year was that we didn’t lose that game that night. We lost it in November, December and January when we didn’t come and practice hard the whole time.
Seniors Jon Schwarte, Jack Stogdill, Luke Mieska, Quinn Navara, Jack Tiarks and Craig Chapman took the words of Coach Rucker to heart and stayed hungry throughout the season, paced by Tiarks -- who was named the KMAland Basketball Player of the Year.
Tiarks posted 16.3 points per game in 2019-20 behind 57 dazzling dunks.
“I just kind of realized I could get a lot easier points by dunking it,” Tiarks said. “I think it was the Creston game where I really realized it. It’s not like I was trying to go and get one, but there were people that were expecting it.”
Tiarks did other things, too, posting 194 rebound, 39 assists and 57 steals along with 12 blocks.
“It was a special year,” Tiarks said. “It was my last year, so I wanted to make the best of it.”
Stogdill contributed 15.1 points per game and hauled in 134 boards while passing out a team-high 95 assists while the 6-foot-9 Schwarte used his height to chip in 8.6 points per game, 115 rebounds and 63 blocks.
Treynor opened the state tournament by holding off Pella Christian in a state quarterfinal. Unfortunately, it would be their final win of the season. They lost to North Linn in a state semifinal and dropped a third-place game to Camanche to finish fourth in Class 2A.
"We've grown up playing with each other since third grade," Stogdill said. "To finish it with these guys at Wells Fargo (Arena) is pretty special.
They entertained everyone who watched them throughout the year while putting on a dominant season, and for that, they are No. 7 team on our countdown of the best from 2019-20.
No. 6 Kuemper Catholic Volleyball
The Kuemper Catholic Lady Knights entered the season as the defending Class 3A champion. They fell short of their goal to repeat, but dominated along the way to earn their spot on this list.
While they entered the season as the defending champions, the 2019 edition of the Knights did look quite different than the one that won it all. They were forced to replace seven seniors, but did return one of their top hitters in Kara Peter.
The Knights posted a 32-4 regular season record and went 9-1 in the Hawkeye Ten, tying with Red Oak and Lewis Central.
They opened the postseason with a dominant sweep over Greene County and also swept OABCIG and Humboldt to earn a return trip to state.
"It's a special feeling," Kuemper Coach Keith Stickrod told KMA Sports. "It's really great to get there. You've got to take these opportunities and take advantages of them."
Kuemper opened the state tournament with a four-set victory over Unity Christian, which set up a rematch with Hawkeye Ten foe Red Oak in a state semifinal.
The Knights won the first two sets, but Red Oak -- the No. 18 team of 2019-20 -- stormed back and won sets three and four to force a decisive fifth set. However, the Knights prevailed, edging Red Oak 15-10 to return to the finals.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Kuemper coach Keith Stickrod said. “Red Oak is a great team, and it came down to who had the momentum advantage in the end. It could have easily went Red Oak’s way, but it came to our side.”
“I think we just knew it was do or die (in that fifth set),” senior Mallory Badding said. “Going for every ball, realizing it has to be there. We worked together, communicated and got the job done.”
Unfortunately, the Knights' title defense fell short as they lost to Mount Vernon in three sets, but it still doesn't take away from the impressive season put together by the likes of Peter, Badding, Anna Niehaus, Bethany Schleisman, Madison Leonard, Mariah Naberhaus and Ashlynn Badding, many of whom were thrown into their roles last season.
"I am so proud of how we played this season," said Peter. "All of the younger girls -- we didn't have many returners -- stepped up and got us to where we are today."
2019-2020 Top 20
20. Shenandoah Boys Bowling
19. AHSTW Girls Cross Country
18. Red Oak Volleyball
17. St. Albert Baseball
16. Abraham Lincoln Volleyball
15: Martensdale-St. Marys Baseball
14: Treynor Football
13: Lewis Central Football
12: Underwood Wrestling
11: Logan-Magnolia Wrestling
10: Nodaway Valley Boys Cross Country
9: Glenwood Girls Basketball
8: Lewis Central Girls Basketball
7: Treynor Boys Basketball
6: Kuemper Catholic Volleyball
