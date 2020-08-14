(KMAland) -- The top team from the 2019-20 sports season was five years in the making and it culminated with a state championship.
The Sidney Cowgirls volleyball squad entered the season with four consecutive state tournament appearances under their belt. They had reached the state championship in 2015, but had not got any closer to an elusive state title...until 2019.
They entered the year with the goal of getting back to Cedar Rapids, and staying there for the week.
“Anybody that makes a run to state for several years in a row that’s kind of an unspoken expectation,” Coach Amy McClintock said. “It’s a goal at the end of the season, but we still have to put the right pieces in place and play consistently up to that point.”
The Cowgirls opened the season 17-1 before taking some bumps at the talent-laden Red Oak Invite with losses at the hands of 5A state qualifier Abraham Lincoln, Harlan and 3A state champion Mount Vernon.
Sidney then passed another test with a four-set victory in a fun, out-of-state contest with Johnson-Brock.
“I thought we pulled it together when we needed to,” McClintock added. “We do have some things we need to keep working on, but the girls played with some mental toughness.”
They continued their dominance with another Corner Conference Tournament Title on October 3rd -- sweeping East Mills -- for their fifth consecutive tournament title.
"It's a great accomplishment," senior Maddy Duncan said. "We've been working hard and pushing each other at practice and this is the end result. A championship."
The Cowgirls finished the regular season at 32-6. They opened regional action with a three-set sweep of Bedford, followed by another sweep, this time of Lenox in a regional final. The win also meant Sidney's talented senior class never lost a game on their home floor.
"It feels good to leave a good memory for the other kids below us," senior Kelsey Hobbie said.
The Cowgirls returned to Cedar Rapids with another three-set sweep of East Mills for a fifth consecutive trip to state.
“This group has worked really hard,” Coach McClintock told KMA Sports. “They just stepped it up tonight. They did everything we asked them to do, and it seemed like every time East Mills hit the ball we were digging it up.”
They entered the state tournament as the top seed, but they tried to ignore the noise that came with it.
“We all know that we’ve been ranked No. 1,” McClintock added. “I don’t know if that’s where we should be or not. I haven’t seen a lot of the other teams play. We just have to go and take it a game at a time and not worry about rankings.”
Sidney opened the state tournament with a three-set sweep over Springville.
“We came out ready to play,” Coach McClintock said. “They played like they were experienced. I didn’t know how some of the younger girls would play the first time here, so that was good to see.”
As she did all year, Hobbie was big for the Cowgirls, with 17 kills on only 25 swings.
“We’re used to being here and know how to handle our nerves,” Hobbie said. “Our setting was really good, and I was able to just hit tonight.”
The Cowgirls followed their dominant state quarterfinal victory with a four-set victory over North Tama to punch a return trip to the state championship game.
“It’s exciting for us,” Coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports. “Coming in No. 1, there’s always a lot of pressure. I knew tonight would be a really tough match, and we have another tough one ahead. I’m proud of these kids.”
However, their semifinal victory was not as convincing, overcoming early deficits in each set.
“We practice coming from behind all the time,” Coach McClintock added. “That’s what we needed to do, and the girls did a great job.”
Following their semifinal victory, the only thing that stood between Sidney and a first-ever state title was Wapsie Valley.
The Cowgirls and Eagles split the first two sets, but Sidney won the last two to claim their first-ever state title.
“I think it’s crazy,” Hobbie said. “This was my lifelong dream – well, since 8th grade year when I found out there was a state (volleyball tournament). It’s kind of amazing to see a team that’s four hours away (from Cedar Rapids) win state.”
“It’s kind of unbelievable,” McClintock said. “The goal was to end here tonight no matter what, so we just kept talking about finishing it. Stay positive, keep everybody up and I’m super proud of everybody from top to bottom.”
The state championship was a fitting end to dominant careers for seniors Duncan, Hobbie, Olivia Larsen and Presley Brumbaugh. Hobbie and Duncan averaged 3.90 and 2.58 kills per set while also posing threats defensively. Hobbie's defensive accomplishments -- 266 digs and 111 blocks -- earned her the KMAland Defensive Player of the Year honor, as well as the KMAland All-State Class 1A Player of the Year Award.
“You can’t second guess yourself,” Hobbie told KMA Sports about her defensive play. “You have to go for everything. You have to be the leader and not the follower.”
Offensively, Larsen was the straw that stirred the drink for Hobbie, Duncan and Brumbaugh with 1,066 assists on the year.
“My job depends on two people,” Larsen said. “I need the passes up and the hitter needs to put it away. Over the past four years, everybody (around me) has done that. The girls were amazing that I played with, and without them I couldn’t have done anything I accomplished this year.”
Underclassmen Paige Smith, Harley Spurlock, Makenna Laumann and Kaden Payne were also key for the Cowgirls in the win.
It was a history-making season and one Sidney fans won't soon forget. KMA Sports is proud to announce the 2019 Sidney Cowgirls volleyball squad as our top team from the 2019-20 sports season. A feature highlighting their season can be heard below.
2019-2020 Top 20
16. Abraham Lincoln Volleyball
15: Martensdale-St. Marys Baseball
10: Nodaway Valley Boys Cross Country
8: Lewis Central Girls Basketball
6: Kuemper Catholic Volleyball
3. Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country
1. Friday, August 14th