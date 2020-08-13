(KMAland) -- We've reached the best of the best of our countdown of the top KMAland teams from the 2019-2020 sports season. The No. 2 team put together an undefeated season and won a second consecutive state title -- the Auburn boys basketball squad.
The Bulldogs took on all challengers this past season, winning 26 of their 29 games by double digits.
They entered as the defending state champions, but they didn't view it that way -- according to Coach Jim Weeks.
"We're not protecting anything, we haven't won anything this year," Auburn Coach Jim Weeks tells KMA Sports. "It's not something we've already won and we're trying to keep. Sometimes people think it's yours to lose, but it's not. It's ours to win."
A large part of the Bulldogs' success came because of their attention to detail and desire for improvement even when they looked flawless.
"We nit-pick a lot of things," Weeks said, "Every game gives you a reason to practice. We break it down into three parts: the offense, defense and the time/situations, there's several little things we want to work on. We have enough things to work on."
The Bulldogs finished 2019 by winning the Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne State. They began 2020 with dominant victories over Milford, Mound City, Concordia and Nebraska City. In February, Auburn won the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament by defeating Yutan 50-39. They earned a return trip to state with a 58-35 victory over Aquinas. They were awarded the top seed and opened with Ashland-Greenwood. It would be their closest game of the year, but another victory as the Bulldogs held on for the 54-48 win.
A 49-37 semifinal victory over Lincoln Christian put the Bulldogs back in the Class C1 state championship game, where they met Ogallala. Auburn led 21-11 at the half and mounted 25 fourth-quarter points to pull away for the 58-34 victory paced by 18 points from Cam Binder while Ryan Binder, CJ Hughes and Daniel Frary also pitched in double digits with 11, 10 and 11 points respectively.
Cam Binder was the straw that stirred the drink for the Bulldogs throughout the season, averaging 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals per game.
“The beginning of the season, the pressure was pretty hard to deal with,” Binder told KMA Sports on today’s Upon Further Review. “But I got in the gym, worked on my game and put in the work. That really calmed me down.”
While the Bulldogs were largely dominant throughout the season, Binder says he saw his team make a real turn in the postseason.
“Definitely that second game of subdistricts against Fairbury,” he said. “We held them to single digits at halftime, and we were really firing on all cylinders. That was a moment I said to myself that this team could really do it again. It wasn’t really a thought anymore. The way we were playing, I couldn’t see how we wouldn’t (repeat).”
It was a dominant season capped with a second state championship. Now, they have their sights set on a three-peat.
“It’s going to take constant work,” Binder said. “I’ve already been in the gym working out. You can’t relax for a moment until you’re done playing the game of basketball. I’ll be on my teammates that are still here about getting in the gym. That’s what it comes down to — that hard work.”
The complete feature highlighting Auburn's season can be heard below.
