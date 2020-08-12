(Logan) -- It was another year and another state title for the Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team.
The Panthers dominated their way through the 2019 season en route to a second consecutive Class 1A crown.
Lo-Ma started the season strong, and as the top ranked team in Class 1A, but they tried to stay hungry.
"Mostly, we just don't want the girls to become complacent," Coach Kelli Kersten said. "We know there are a lot of great runners and great teams. For instance, in our first meet that we ran, 13 of the top 20 girls were all in our conference. We know there is a lot of competition and we know we have to keep working hard in order to maintain that number one position."
Coach Kersten's squad dominated the Western Iowa Conference meet by scoring 31 points and placing four on the medal stand, paced by second and third place finishes from sisters Courtney and Taylor Sporrer.
"Having great team bonding is great for us," Courtney Sporrer said.
"This team has been amazing, everyone has been showing up and working hard," Taylor Sporrer added. "We really want to get that state title again this year and we haven't slowed up a bit this season."
The Panthers continued to be amazing at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet by winning it with 39 points. Courtney Sporrer (2nd), Taylor Sporrer (3rd), Kylie Morrison (5th) and Violet Lapke (7th) all medaled while Mya Moss, Marissa Brenden and Erica Nolting were also key to the Panthers by finishing 24th, 29th and 31st respectively.
“I don’t think (Nolting and Brenden) realize how important they are to this team,” Coach Kersten said. “They are always finishing in the top 25, and they are super important to this team.”
Lo-Ma entered the state meet and didn't shy away from the target on their back.
“They knew coming in that everybody would have their goal to beat them,” Coach Kersten told KMA Sports. “They knew that and knew they needed to not be complacent. They put that pressure on themselves, too, to keep working because they know everybody was after them.”
When they got to Fort Dodge, Lo-Ma posted 112 points, edging Hudson by 21 points for another state title.
"They had a great season, It was a fun year," Coach Kersten told KMA Sports, "They were able as a team to put it together. They wanted to do well for each other."
Taylor Sporrer and Morrison paced the Panthers with respective finishes of 13th and 15th.
"This is the dream team," Taylor Sporrer said, "To have these girls by my side and go back-to-back state titles is amazing."
"I don't even have words to fathom what this is," Morrison said, "It's been amazing."
It was an amazing dominant year for Lo-Ma, and one that was certainly worthy of the No. 3 spot in KMA Sports' countdown of the top teams from the 2019-20 sports season. The complete feature highlighting them can be heard below.
