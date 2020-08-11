(Mound City) -- Coming in at number four on KMA Sports' countdown of the top 20 teams from the 2019-20 sports season is one of four state champions.
Mound City football enter the 2019 season as the presumptive favorite to repeat as 8-man state champions and dominated early in the season, racing to a 2-0 start behind victories over Platte Valley and Stewartsville by a combined score of 108-14.
“We’re missing a few key guys from last year’s team,” Standerford said, “but overall we’re doing a lot of good things. We’ve still got some guys learning positions. Once we do that, I think we’ll be better. From these first couple weeks, we’ve just got to fix a few small things.”
The Panthers moved to 3-0 the next week with a 62-14 victory over Albany, but saw their 16-game winning streak come to a close a week later with a 58-34 defeat at the hands of Southwest Livingston.
Two weeks later, they dropped a 58-50 shootout at the hands of East Atchison....they wouldn't lose again.
"I think our guys learned a lot and we learned about who we are as a team and what we can do and how we needed to continue to get better." Coach Taylor Standerford said.
The Panthers concluded the regular season with dominant wins over South Holt-Nodaway Holt, DeKalb and Rock Port to enter the postseason at 7-2 and opened the playoffs with a 52-6 win over Rock Port to set up a showdown with North Andrew, which they won 44-32.
A rematch with East Atchison was up next for the Panthers. The Panthers flipped the script on the Wolves, advancing to a state semifinal with a 48-26 victory.
"Since the day we walked off the field it's been on our mind that we were going to come back here and take the dub on their field." senior TJ Hopkins told KMA Sports after the win.
The Panthers' victory came from a dominant rushing game and opportunistic defense, which forced five interceptions and constantly put pressure on East Atchison's prolific signal-caller Jake McEnaney.
"It means a lot to our guys, they came out tonight and played really hard," Coach Standerford said.
Blake Hayes was big for the Panthers in the win, sacking McEnaney three times.
"One of our main points was to get in their face and work as a team to pound them down," Hayes said.
In the state semifinal, the Panthers cruised past Drexel in 52-6 fashion behind 38 first-quarter points.
Hopkins churned for four rushing touchdowns in the victory.
"Some people never even go to a state championship and me being able to play for two is amazing," Hopkins said.
Mound City's defense once again flexed its muscle, holding Drexel to only 39 yards in the first half.
"We knew they were going to come in and try to run the ball. That was just our guys knowing their tendencies, coming out and executing." Standerford said.
The victory put the Panthers back in the state championship.
"It's been a little bit different road than it was last year, but I think our guys have done a great job, especially as of late, of getting better," Coach Standerford said.
Their championship game opponent? Southwest Livingston led by prolific quarterback Mack Anderson.
"It's going to take all eight of our guys on defense doing their jobs," Standerford said, "Our guys have done a great job the last few weeks with giving up a few yards rushing, so that's one thing we're emphasizing this week. We know it's not feasible to completely stop him or eliminate him from their game plan, but we just got to keep him in check."
The Panthers didn't completely stop Anderson, but they held their own and outgunned Southwest Livingston by rushing for an 82-46 victory. Mound City set 8-man title game records for points, rushing yards (485), first downs (21) and touchdowns (11). Their offensive dominance came despite throwing zero passes thanks to the rushing trio of Landon Poppa, TJ Hopkins and Dylan George.
"My line blocked really well today, we got a lot of big runs and did good today," Poppa said.
The Panthers' victory came 71 days after Southwest Livingston defeated them for their first loss in nearly two years and was the second time they had avenged a prior loss in the postseason. The state title marked their record-breaking eighth in school history, all of which have come since 1999.
"These guys never quit on themselves, never quit on each other," Standerford said.
It was a year full of dominance, adversity and more dominance. And for that, KMA Sports is proud to put the Mound City football squad as the No. 4 team from the 2019-20 sports season. A complete feature highlighting their season can be heard below.
2019-2020 Top 20
16. Abraham Lincoln Volleyball
15: Martensdale-St. Marys Baseball
10: Nodaway Valley Boys Cross Country
8: Lewis Central Girls Basketball
6: Kuemper Catholic Volleyball
4. Mound City Football
3. Wednesday, August 12th
2. Thursday, August 13th
1. Friday, August 14th