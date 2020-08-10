(Audubon) -- We've cracked the top five on our countdown of the top KMAland teams from the 2019-2020 sports season.
Coming in at number five is a the Audubon Wheeler football squad, who pieced together an 11-game winning streak that resulted in their first state runner-up finish since 1977.
The Wheelers opened the season with a Week 0 contest against East Mills. The two teams traded blows early, but the Wheelers outscored East Mills 48-14 in the final three quarters to pull away for the 61-26 victory behind 275 rushing yards and four scores from quarterback Skyler Schultes.
"When you start racking up some points and getting momentum on your side, then you start leaning a little more on the run game and cracking off big runs like we did there towards the end," Coach Sean Birks said.
A week later, the Wheelers dropped a heartbreaker to Remsen St. Marys on a late two-point conversion. They bounced back in Week 3 with a dominant 23-0 victory over Fremont-Mills, followed by a 48-6 rout of Exira-EHK.
They lit up the scoreboard on September 20th with an 86-69 shootout victory over Woodbine behind seven total touchdowns from sophomore Gavin Smith.
The next biggest challenge for the Wheelers came in Week 7 when they faced previously unbeaten Coon Rapids-Bayard, led by prolific rusher Jeffrey Eagle. Audubon took care of business, claiming the 37-12 victory behind the trio of Schultes, Gavin Smith and Kaiden Smith.
"It's a good win," Schultes said, "We just found some plays that were working and we made the right reads. There's going to be bumps along the road, but we just gotta keep going."
Audubon then took care of West Harrison and Glidden-Ralston to set up a showdown with CAM for the district title. The Cougars and Wheelers staged an instant classic that did not resemble your typical 8-man football game. Audubon fumbled the opening kickoff, which CAM returned for a touchdown, but the Wheelers settled in and claimed the 19-16 victory, and the district title.
“That was a battle,” Birks said. “That was a four quarter, knock down drag out battle. Turnovers on both sides and big plays from both sides. Defensively, both teams were ready to go. The battle in the trenches, you had six seniors just battling it out. Their three kids are tough as nails, but our three kids were up to the challenge.”
The Wheelers opened the postseason by dispatching of Harris-Lake Park to set up a rematch with......CAM.
CAM/Audubon Part II was a lot higher scoring, with Audubon taking a 26-18 lead into halftime. They outscored CAM 20-6 in the third quarter and were able to hold on for the 40-32 victory for a trip to the state semifinals. The victory marked the Wheelers' first trip to the state semifinals in 42 years, but they had been close many times prior.
“About every class has had a chance at some point in their career (since Birks took over),” Coach Birks told KMA Sports. “Our first team in 2013 lost in the quarterfinals at Avoca, and then a couple years later we lost (a close game) to Remsen, St. Mary’s. A couple other years we lost some tight games in the playoffs."
Speaking of Remsen, that's who awaited the Wheelers when they got to Cedar Falls. However, it was Audubon emerging victorious this time, holding off Remsen 39-28 to advance to the state championship game.
"We knew it was going to be a game the whole time, we just had to come out, execute and play hard," Kaiden Smith said.
Unfortunately, the Wheelers' quest for a first-ever state championship fell short with a 35-19 loss to Don Bosco.
"There's not a lot of weaknesses with them. It's hard to have sustained success against a team of that caliber," Birks said of Don Bosco.
While the result was not what they hoped, it was a terrific season for the Wheelers, which earned Coach Birks the KMAland Football Coach of the Year honor.
“We knew we had a tough schedule,” Birks said. “I thought the group was capable of anything in the 9-1 range (in the regular season). We knew it would be tough to run the table, and our guys showed resilience to come up with some really tough victories throughout the year.
Schultes' staggering performances with his arm and his legS also led to him being named the KMAland 8-Man Offensive Player of the Year. Schultes tossed for 774 yards and 11 scores while rushing for 1,822 yards and 28 touchdowns.
“Growing up in Audubon, there’s a standard that you’re expected to play well,” he said. “Making the playoffs is always the standard and every year the bar gets set higher and higher. Having missed the playoffs last year, we came in with the mentality of working hard, fighting together every day and hopefully we can take the next step. We were able to do that this year.”
Schultes was one of four Class 8-Man District 8 First Team All-District choices for the Wheelers along with Luke Mosinski, Ethan Klocke and Jackson Jensen.
Check out today's feature highlighting the 2019 Audubon team below.
