(KMAland) -- As the countdown of the top 20 KMAland teams from the 2019-20 sports season continues, the next two teams on the list are no strangers to success and have been staples at their respective state events.
No. 11 Logan-Magnolia Wrestling
The Logan-Magnolia overcame injuries, won their conference (again), reached state duals (again) and posted their best state duals finish since 2011 to earn their spot at No. 11 on our list.
While the Panthers saw multiple standout wrestlers battle through some injuries during the season, they entered the season uncharacteristically healthy.
"We came out of the fall sports season a lot healthier than we did last year," Coach Dan Thompson said, "We're doing pretty good health-wise and just trying to get everybody down to weight and get our lineup situated."
The Panthers did that in December, claiming the team title at the action-packed Riverside Invitational on December 14th.
"I thought we fought really hard today," Thompson told KMA Sports after the meet. "There were really good teams here up and down the lineup."
They kept their hot start rolling a week later when they won the WIC Dual Tournament and WIC Individual Tournament in the same weekend, edging Underwood by 4.5 points.
"It really puts us on the map," Logan-Magnolia heavyweight Barret Pitt told KMA Sports. "I think there was a lot of questions going in...Underwood, Missouri Valley or Logan and I think we put ourselves above those other teams."
Pitt was one of four conference champions for the Panthers along with Sean Thompson (113), Briar Reisz (152) and Rex Johnsen (220).
The Panthers continued to put themselves ahead of other teams throughout the season, doing what they usually do -- shining in dual action by qualifying for state duals for the 16th time in the past 19 years with a victory over rival Missouri Valley in a regional final.
"You grow up, you watch all the wrestlers before you and you're sitting up in the stands, watching the guys before you and you want to be down there," Pitt said. "Making state duals is a tradition here and something you never forget."
"It's certainly a team goal," Coach Dan Thompson said. "It's one we talk about all the time. It's important for us and we love going for it."
At state duals, the Panthers opened the tournament with a 40-33 victory over Lake Mills to make the semifinals. They lost to Don Bosco in the semis and eventually lost to West Sioux in the third-place dual to take fourth in Class 1A.
"I thought it was a real good day, we fought hard all day long," Thompson said.
The Panthers performed on the individual side, too, qualifying six for state -- Sean Thompson (113), Hagen Heistand (120), Wyatt Reisz (126), Brady Thompson (132), Briar Reisz (152) and Pitt (285).
Four Lo-Ma wrestlers took home hardware with Briar Reisz leading the way with a runner-up finish at 152 pounds. Heistand, Pitt and Wyatt Reisz followed suit with respective finishes of third, fourth and fifth.
Here's some of our coverage from Lo-Ma's wrestling season.
Panthers qualify for state duals again
Lo-Ma takes fourth at state duals
No. 10 Nodaway Valley Boys Cross Country
KMAland's most consistent boys cross country programs kept the good times rolling in 2019 with an individual champion, another conference title and a strong showing at the state meet.
The Wolverines opened the season as the fifth-ranked team in Class 1A and stayed there through the entire season behind some dominant performances.
They once again reigned supreme in the Pride of Iowa Conference by claiming their 10th consecutive, 16th in the past 17 seasons and 20th in school history.
"We work pretty hard," Coach Darrell Burmeister said, "Some of our kids don't take a day off. They deserve what they get. They're good kids and work extremely hard."
Joshua Baudler led the way for the Wolverines on that chilly day in Corydon by claiming the individual title.
"It feels great, I knew it wasn't going to be easy coming in, but it feels amazing." Baudler said after his championship. "I knew there was a lot of hills on this course, so I knew I'd strive on it."
The Wolverines followed their conference championship with a championship at the state qualifying meet to qualify as a team consisting of Baudler, Tyler Breheny, Toby Bower, Ben Breheny and Doug Berg.
At the state meet, Nodaway Valley fell just short of a state title, placing second as a team. However, the Wolverines did have a championship that afternoon courtesy of Baudler's individual title in a time of 16:11.
"A lot of emotions, I crossed that finish line and it felt amazing, it was really emotional," Baudler said.
Tyler and Ben Breheny placed 22nd and 36th respectively, Toby Bower took 30th and Doug Berg was 61st for the Wolverines.
Here is some of our coverage of Nodaway Valley's season.
The complete feature highlighting both teams can be heard below.
2019-2020 Top 20
20. Shenandoah Boys Bowling
19. AHSTW Girls Cross Country
18. Red Oak Volleyball
17. St. Albert Baseball
16. Abraham Lincoln Volleyball
15: Martensdale-St. Marys Baseball
14: Treynor Football
13: Lewis Central Football
12: Underwood Wrestling
11: Logan-Magnolia Wrestling
10: Nodaway Valley Boys Cross Country
9-8: Thursday, August 6th
7-6: Friday, August 7th
5: Monday, August 10th
4. Tuesday, August 11th
3. Wednesday, August 12th
2. Thursday, August 13th
1. Friday, August 14th