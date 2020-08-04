(KMAland) -- A trip to the UNI Dome and some serious hardware from state wrestling were enough to earn Lewis Central football and Underwood wrestling the next spots on KMA Sports' countdown of the top teams from the 2019-20 season.
No. 13: Lewis Central Football
One year after their first ever state semifinal appearance, the Lewis Central football squad did it again behind a swath of talent and a new coach
The Titans, led by Division I prospects Hunter Deyo and Thomas Fidone, Iowa commit Logan Jones and Northwest Missouri State commit Brady Miller posted a 10-2 record and were one of the final four teams remaining in Class 3A under the guidance of former Abraham Lincoln Coach Justin Kammrad, who replaced the retiring Jim Duggan.
"Anytime you set out with the talent we've got back, that's always the goal," Kammrad told KMA Sports. "Especially for this senior class. They wanted to make their own legacy as to how good their team and the program is. We knew it would be difficult," Kammrad added.
The Titans opened the season with a 35-7 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton -- an eventual 3A state semifinalist before rattling off dominant victories over Carlisle, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Creston and Winterset to put themselves at 6-0.
However, the Titans streak of 20 consecutive regular season victories came to an end on October 11th with a 14-6 loss to Harlan.
"It was a wake up call to our guys," Kammrad said. "We thought it was going to be easier than what it was. It's exactly what we needed during that time and just showed us what we needed to work on."
A week later, the Titans righted the ship with a thrilling 21-14 victory over Glenwood behind a clutch, 72-yard rushing touchdown from Bryson Bowman with 2:39 remaining.
"First of all I have to give credit to Glenwood," Kammrad told KMA Sports after the game. "They played absolutely hard and physical. Our guys were extremely resilient tonight. We talked all week about emptying the tank, playing for each other, and not having anything left at the end of the game. We had a lot of errors and mistakes, but we're just proud of the boys of how hard they fought against adversity tonight. Great win by our guys."
The Titans followed that victory with a win over ADM to create a three-way tie for the Class 3A District 9 title alongside Glenwood and Harlan.
They opened the postseason with a dominant 44-0 victory over Oskaloosa.
“We are very excited about how we played,” Coach Justin Kammrad told KMA Sports. “It was definitely a team effort, all around. We were able to get our ground game going, and the defense only gave up 49 yards of total offense.”
The Titans returned to the dome thanks to a stingy 12-0 win over Dallas Center-Grimes. Bowman managed 302 rushing yards in that game while Jones recorded 4.5 sacks.
"If the other team does not score, they can't win the game," Kammrad said after his team's second consecutive shutout.
Unfortunately, the Titans season came to a close one week later with a loss to Western Dubuque in a state semifinal.
The Titans graduated many key seniors including Bowman, Jones, Miller, quarterback Bret Kobes, Jordan Wardlow, Trevor Griffin, Chris Siefken and Colbey Roth.
"They've done a phenomenal job over the years," Coach Kammrad said, "I can't be proud enough. They had a great career."
No. 12 Underwood Wrestling
They've been a mainstay at the state tournament for the past two decades, but hadn't taken home a team trophy since 2001. That changed this year for the Underwood wrestling squad, who finished third in Class 1A.
The Eagles scored 105 points to finish third behind Don Bosco and Lisbon. Underwood has come close to taking home a trophy over the past 15 years, but had not done so, including a trio of fourth-place finishes.
"We've been missing that for awhile," Coach Joe Stephens said. "Obviously, we don't start the season with the goal of finishing third, but it's a big deal. We've had some really good teams and came down here and finished fourth."
The Eagles muscled their way through the season in dominant fashion despite some bumps and bruises along the way.
"We've had some chaos and craziness that's gone on. That's always going to happen, but they've done a good job of competing and getting through adversity," Stephens said during Christmas break.
The Eagles opened the season with strong showings at the Sergeant Bluff Tournament and the Council Bluffs Classic before narrowly dropping the Western Iowa Conference Tournament to Logan-Magnolia.
They began 2020 with strong showings at talent-laded tournaments such as the Tom Dineen Invitational at Creighton Prep and the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic. Their strong showings put them in a solid position for state, where they had six state qualifiers -- Gable Porter (106), Stevie Barnes (120), Zane Ziegler (132), Logan James (138), Nick Hamilton (145) and Blake Thomsen (152).
Not only did the Eagles put six in Des Moines, they also put all six on the medal stands while Porter and Hamilton claimed state titles in their respective classes.
Porter -- a freshman -- earned his title thanks to a dominant 7-0 victory over Jaiden Moore (Don Bosco) in the finals.
"I still haven't processed it," Porter said. "I just knew I could get to my attacks, and if I get to my attacks, I score."
Hamilton's title came in a little more dramatic fashion, edging Don Bosco's Cael Rahnivardi by 7-5 decision.
"It feels amazing," Hamilton said.
Hamilton's dominant, undefeated season earned him the KMAland Wrestler of the Year honor.
James reached the finals before dropping to four-time champion Cael Happel (Lisbon) while Barnes, Thomsen and Ziegler finished fourth, sixth and sixth respectively.
They were a factor no matter when, or where they took the mat, which earns them the No. 12 spot on our list.
