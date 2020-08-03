(KMAland) -- KMA Sports countdown of the top 20 teams from the 2019-20 sports season continues with a pair of veteran-laden teams coming at 14 and 15 respectively.
No. 15: Martensdale-St. Marys baseball
They entered the season as the top-ranked team in Class 1A and proved all throughout the regular season to earn their spot at 15.
The Blue Devils entered the season with the hopes of "trusting the process" on their way to a 17th trip to the state tournament and ninth in the past decade.
"It was nice to have that opportunity," Coach Jon Fitzpatrick said. "There are going to be a lot of eyes on us. We understand we are very thankful and just looking forward to it."
"The guys did a really nice job of sticking to the process of getting a little better everyday," Fitzpatrick added. "We like to ask almost daily how we can better as a team. I feel like they did a really good job of getting themselves a little bit better so we were playing our best come postseason.
They cruised through the regular season, finishing at 22-1 and going unbeaten in the Pride of Iowa Conference. The Blue Devils won 13 of their regular season contests by 10 runs or more.
Seniors Cole Cassady and Isaac Gavin led the way for them on the bump. Gavin posted a 1.27 ERA and fanned 45 batters in 33 innings while Cassady flourished in a relief role with a 0.37 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 19 innings. Carson Elbert, Matt Hughes, Sean Miklus and Gavin Stott also pitched in on the formidable pitching staff.
"They just throw strikes," Fitzpatrick said. "With the pitch count situation, if you can just throw strikes and let your defense make plays, you're going to be successful."
Offensively, they hit .370 as a team paced by Elbert, who hit .513 and drove in a team-high 28 RBI and Kasey Carter showed his ability for the long ball by going deep three times.
The Blue Devils opened the postseason with convincing wins over Melcher-Dallas and Lynnville-Sully. They held off Southeast Warren in a district final to set up a substate final showdown with Mount Ayr.
In that game, they overcame an early 1-0 Mount Ayr lead and plated five runs in the first inning on their way to an 11-3 victory and a 17th trip to the state tournament.
“Honestly our strategy was to score first and put pressure on them and we weren’t able to do that," Fitzpatrick said. "We were able to take the lead and continue to put that pressure on them and make them make plays. We hit the ball really really well tonight."
The trip to Des Moines was the fourth consecutive for the Blue Devils.
"It's something the guys strive for," Fitzpatrick said. "They know the work that's needed to put in to ultimately get back to Principal Park. It's nice to be able to go there four straight years."
Unfortunately, the top-seeded Blue Devils were upset by Kingsley-Pierson in extra innings of a thrilling Class 1A State Quarterfinal, but their dominance throughout the season is what earns them the No. 15 spot on our list.
No. 14 Treynor Football
The gradual rebuild of the Treynor football program under the guidance of Coach Jeff Casey culminated in 2019 with an undefeated regular season and a trip to the state quarterfinals.
One year after an 8-1 regular season, the Cardinals had their sights set even higher. They opened the season with a convincing 35-12 victory over Logan-Magnolia.
A week later, they avenged their only loss of 2018 by dispatching St. Albert 42-14 in the KMAX-Stream Game of the Week behind a monster night from quarterback Jake Fisher, who ran for 192 yards and three scores in the victory while also tossing two scores.
“He’s a deadly runner in space,” Coach Casey said. “A highly efficient night for him just like last week. He’s just such a dangerous runner out in the open field and he’s tough. None of that stuff matters if you don’t have the horses up front, and they really carried the weight tonight.”
The Cardinals definitely had the horses up front as Fisher, Jack Tiarks, Chase Reber and Will Halverson churned behind the bodies of Brock Fox, Blake Sadr and Kristian Martens among others to post 3,647 yards and 54 scores on the ground. Fisher led the way with 1,175 yards and 26 touchdowns at 7.9 yards per clip. Fisher's 26 touchdowns on the ground set a new Treynor school record.
“It means everything, especially with the tradition of power football at Treynor,” Fisher said. “There have been a lot of good running backs and players coming through. Just being able to have that record shows all the effort that I put in, and it means a lot.”
Following their win over St. Albert, the Cardinals kept the good times rolling with convincing victories over Shenandoah, Red Oak and East Sac County to put themselves at 5-0 heading into a battle with district foe Underwood, who was also unbeaten.
The Western Iowa Conference schools put on an instant classic. Treynor took a 17-6 lead into the locker room courtesy of a half-ending, 57-yard hail mary from Fisher to Jack Stogdill, but the Eagles wouldn't go away and took a 20-17 lead with just over five minutes remaining.
The Cards calmly responded and sealed the victory with a nine-yard touchdown run from Fisher with less than a minute remaining to nab the 24-20 victory and remain unbeaten.
"We had kind of talked right before that (game winning drive) and we were running through our play lists and what we felt good about," Casey said. "Jake and I were both on the same page that we go back to what we do. Underwood might be able to anticipate it a little bit better, but we're comfortable in our double wing. That's what we went back to, and the kids came through."
Treynor finished the regular season with victories over Missouri Valley, MVAOUCOU and Cherokee by a combined score of 166-6 to cap off an unbeaten regular season.
“I thought it was a really good season,” Casey told KMA Sports. “We were really excited about the progress we made throughout the year. We just ask our kids to get better every week, and that’s what they did.”
They opened the postseason with their first playoff victory in a decade courtesy of a 21-10 victory over Western Christian.
"I don't want to say we were desperate for a playoff win," Treynor Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports, "But it had been 10 years since Treynor had one and these kids deserve it, so I was really happy for them."
The Cardinals' season ended a week later with a 41-24 defeat to West Sioux in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal.
"The kids fought hard," Treynor Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports, "We came out pretty strong in the first half. Things just kind of get out of hand in the second. They made some adjustments. We tried to make adjustments, but just couldn't keep up."
The 10-1 season concluded a career for a senior class comprising of Fisher, Martens, Tiarks, Reber, Fox, Stogdill, Noah McCombs, Nate Molde, Will Halverson, Jake Lang, Brock Kinnison, Ben Boese, Ryan Danker, Jacob Hrasky and Craig Chapman.
The senior class saw constant improvements throughout their four years after winning only one game as freshmen.
"They've carried us a long ways, set the tone for the future and shown the younger kids the right way to do it," Casey said of his senior class.
Top 20 Teams of 2019-20
20. Shenandoah Boys Bowling
19. AHSTW Girls Cross Country
18. Red Oak Volleyball
17. St. Albert Baseball
16. Abraham Lincoln Volleyball
15: Martensdale-St. Marys Baseball
14: Treynor Football
13-12: Tuesday, August 4th
11-10: Wednesday, August 5th
9-8: Thursday, August 6th
7-6: Friday, August 7th
5: Monday, August 10th
4. Tuesday, August 11th
3. Wednesday, August 12th
2. Thursday, August 13th
1. Friday, August 14th