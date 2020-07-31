(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Top 20 Team Countdown from the 2019-20 sports year continues today with a pair of programs from Council Bluffs that put together dominant seasons that ended at a state tournament.
No. 17: St. Albert Baseball
The Falcons took on all challengers and cruised through the Hawkeye Ten with a 9-1 record to clinch a piece of the conference title. The groundwork for their dominant season was laid in the opening week when they played -- and won -- six games in a six-day stretch against Harlan, Lewis Central, Fremont-Mills, Red Oak, Glenwood and Treynor.
“The guys are psyched,” Coach Duncan Patterson said after the victory. “They think something special might happen this year. We’re going to go with that, get through districts and see what happens from there.”
The Falcons posted a 17-1 regular-season and picked up many quality victories over the likes of Treynor (twice), Clarinda, Audubon, Underwood, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
They opened the postseason with a convincing 17-0 victory over Essex then notched comeback victories over Exira-EHK, Sidney and CAM to punch their 11th trip to the state tournament in school history.
“It feels awesome,” pitcher Jeff Miller said following the victory over CAM. “We got there a couple years ago and didn’t do anything, but it’s going to be different this time.”
Miller, along with Lance Wright, Luke Hubbard, Eric Matthai and Cy Patterson formed a stingy pitching rotation that posted a team ERA of 2.36 in 148 innings.
The Falcons' offense churned, too. Patterson and Wright led the way hitting .627 and .564 with 42 and 28 RBI respectively.
"They've been very aggressive," Coach Patterson said. "They swing at fastballs, they swing at curveballs. They have some fun. That's what we are kind of stressing -- enjoy hitting. Just get on it and have some fun with it."
Sadly, their state tournament experience came to a close earlier than they would have liked, but they did put on an entertaining battle with three-time defending Class 1A champion Newman Catholic before losing 6-5 in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal.
“The kids competed until the end,” Patterson told KMA Sports.
The Falcons have plenty of talent returning for 2021, but they must replace senior starters Wright and Genereux as well as reserves Braden Scott and Ian Sommerville from the co-Hawkeye Ten Conference champions.
Check out some of our coverage from St. Albert baseball below.
Newman Catholic/St. Albert recap
No. 16: Abraham Lincoln Volleyball
A season five years in the making ended with a trip to the state tournament for Abraham Lincoln volleyball. A year removed from a crushing regional final loss to Dowling Catholic, the Lynx returned an experienced squad and had their sights set on righting the wrong from a year prior.
The Lynx led by first-team Missouri River Conference first-team selections Taylan Keefer and Elaina Bohnet posted a 38-4 record and went 21-0 from September 28th to November 4th while only dropping one set during that span.
"The girls have just really bought in," AL Coach Katie Darrington told KMA Sports, "We talked a lot about no-lose October and we finished that."
While Keefer and Bohnet received the highest accolades, the Lynx had plenty of depth with the likes of Julia Wagoner, Kayla Schleifman, Sam Christiansen, Baylie Girres and Jillian Shanks also playing important roles in their return to Cedar Rapids.
The Lynx' first trip to state since 2014 took place due to a three-set sweep of Ankeny Centennial in a regional final. However, the memories and experience was something they will cherish forever.
“It’s indescribable,” Darrington said. “The seniors and I came in four years ago and we won 14 matches that year. The kids decided that we didn’t want to settle for this. We had amazing senior leadership to get to this point.”
The Lynx season ended with a state quarterfinal loss to Ankeny.
“The atmosphere here was insane,” Bohnet said. “I could hardly hear my teammates on the court. It was a little hard to focus because we’d never been here, but it was super exciting to experience this.”
Their accomplishments and dominance were enough to earn Coach Darrington the KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year honor.
The 2019 volleyball season concluded the magnificent careers of Bohnet, Keefer, Christensen and Wagoner along with classmates Brooke Wohlers, Hailey Dizona, Kirsten Spurgin, Erika Rodriguez and Trinity Rodriguez. In total, the senior class was a part of 106 wins, two regional final appearances, a trip to the state tournament and the No. 16 KMAland team of the 2019-20 sports season.
“There’s not enough words to say about our seniors,” Darrington said. “They really changed the dynamic and got us back to where AL is accustomed to being.”
Here is some of our coverage of AL from this past season.
Darrington named KMAland Coach of the Year
Listen to today's sports feature highlighting the accomplishments of the No. 17 and No. 16 teams below.
Top 20 Teams of 2019-20
20. Shenandoah Boys Bowling
19. AHSTW Girls Cross Country
18. Red Oak Volleyball
17. St. Albert baseball
16. Abraham Lincoln volleyball
15-14: Monday, August 3rd
13-12: Tuesday, August 4th
11-10: Wednesday, August 5th
9-8: Thursday, August 6th
7-6: Friday, August 7th
5: Monday, August 10th
4. Tuesday, August 11th
3. Wednesday, August 12th
2. Thursday, August 13th
1. Friday, August 14th