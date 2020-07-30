(KMAland) -- While it was a wacky and condensed 2019-20 sports season, KMA Sports' coverage of KMAland - which consists of Southwest Iowa, Northwest Missouri and Southeast Nebraska was still full of incredible moments and memories
Of course, that could not have been done without the fantastic teams and athletes that embarked on incredibly athletic journeys over the course of the year.
In honor of these teams, KMA Sports will honor the top 20 teams of the 2019-20 sports season.
Schools that are eligible are those who qualified for the state tournament level of their respective sports. This year's top 20 features four state champions, four runners-up and 14 teams that finished in the top four of their respective state tournament.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 20 teams, beginning with 20, 19 and 18.
No. 20: Shenandoah Bowling
The first year of the Darrin Pease era saw multiple broken records and another trip to state bowling for the Shenandoah boys.
The season started on a high note with a December 16th victory over Clarinda, where the Mustangs edged their Hawkeye Ten foe 2930-2613. The 2,930 points broke the school record for most points in a meet.
"Our boys really needed this," Pease said after the Clarinda victory, "We really struggled Friday at the Thunderbowl. Missed a lot of spares and basic, everyday stuff. Good news is they came back and responded in a huge way."
Shenandoah's strong run continued with a team runner-up finish at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament behind an individual championship from Wyatt Aufdenburg.
The Mustangs then qualified for state for the fourth time in five year. This time, courtesy of a championship at their state qualifying meet behind another record-breaking performance.
“Our boys did outstanding,” Coach Pease told KMA Sports. “They managed to shatter three school-records, and if there’s a time to do it, districts is definitely the place to do it.”
At the state tournament, the Mustangs placed fifth behind strong performances from Aufdenburg (11th) and Zayne Zwickel (12th). Zander Steiner, Payton Stephens and Devin Morelock were also key cogs in the Mustangs' stellar season.
No. 19: AHSTW Girls Cross Country
The No. 19 team on our list set their goals high, and achieved them.
The AHSTW girls cross country squad got off to a stellar start, quickly making their way into the state rankings.
“I think we’ve had a really good start to the season,” Coach Jenny Hamilton said. “We had a good summer with pretty good attendance. I think the girl’s squad recognizes they have the potential to be competitive. That’s been really motivating for them.”
The Lady Vikes carried their early momentum into the rest of the season, placing second at talent-laden Western Iowa Conference meet with four runners placing in the top 12.
They punched their ticket to state nine day later by taking first at the Class 1A State Qualifying Meet in Mount Ayr, but it wasn't easy. The Lady Vikes edged Van Meter by one point to seal their second trip to state in three years.
"The girls qualified as a team two years ago," Hamilton told KMA Sports. "They had that goal in mind last year and we fell short, so in the summer training they were definitely talking about wanting to get back. It's been on their radar since before the season began."
They entered the state meet with the goal of competing, and boy, did they.
The Lady Vikes entered the meet ranked eighth in Class 1A, but finished third as a team. Rookie cross country athlete Ryann Portch medaled with an eighth-place finish in Fort Dodge.
"I had my highs and my lows and I'm glad it ended on a high," Portch told KMA Sports.
Chloe Falkena, Julia Kock, Holly Hoepner and Jade Draman were also pivotal for the Lady Vikes in their milestone season. Falkena placed 20th at state while Kock, Hoepner and Draman were 51st, 61st and 95th respectively.
No. 18: Red Oak volleyball
A year of tweaking and refinement led Red Oak volleyball to their 15th trip to the state tournament in school history.
The Tigers tested themselves early and often in the regular season, dropping matches to quality opponents such as Waverly-Shell Rock, West Des Moines Valley and Abraham Lincoln on their way to a 34-7 record.
“You don’t really say you’re excited about your losses, but we’ve had some great losses,” Coach Angie Montgomery said. “We played West Des Moines Valley (at Southeast Polk) and were the tightest team that played them all day. We just really liked how solid we played.”
The Tigers finished in a three-way tie atop the rigorous Hawkeye Ten and rolled through the postseason with sweeps of Atlantic and Shenandoah to set up a regional final showdown with Des Moines Christian.
They dropped the opening set to Des Moines Christian, but then peeled off three straight victories to punch another ticket to Des Moines after failing to qualify the year before.
"I'm extremely proud. I am an emotional person, but I don't think I've ever been this emotional," Montgomery told KMA Sports after the match, "The way they came out and fought after a really shaky first set, and just had it in themselves, trusted each other in the process and what the game plan was. It just came together."
Like they did all season, seniors Chloe Johnson and Sophie Walker paced the Tigers on their way to Cedar Rapids. Johnson posted 16 kills in the victory while Walker added 11. Abbey Jones, Ellie Rengstorf, Chloe Devries and Lexi Johnson were also pivotal for Red Oak in their comeback victory.
"I felt like we were going to be nervous in the first set, but we knew we were going to win this game," Chloe Johnson said.
The Tigers opened the state tournament by overcoming an eight-point deficit in the first set on their way to a sweep of Nevada.
“I thought we played great,” Tigers senior Chloe Johnson said after the win. “We were very well-rounded. Everyone was getting kills, we were scrappy and never gave up on balls.”
The victory set up a rematch with Hawkeye Ten foe Kuemper Catholic. The Knights -- the defending state champion -- beat Red Oak in a five-set thriller earlier in the year, and had ended the Tigers' season in a regional final a year prior.
They put on a classic, but in the end, it was Kuemper emerging with the five-set victory (25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 23-25, 15-10) ending the Tigers' season. However, Johnson was a member of the Class 3A All-Tournament Team.
While the end result may not have been what they had hoped for, the 2019 season was full of excitement for Red Oak volleyball -- and memories, which lands them at No. 18 on our countdown of the top 20 teams.
Top 20 Teams of 2019-20
20. Shenandoah Boys Bowling
19. AHSTW Girls Cross Country
18. Red Oak Volleyball
17-16: Friday, July 31st
15-14: Monday, August 3rd
13-12: Tuesday, August 4th
11-10: Wednesday, August 5th
9-8: Thursday, August 6th
7-6: Friday, August 7th
5: Monday, August 10th
4. Tuesday, August 11th
3. Wednesday, August 12th
2. Thursday, August 13th
1. Friday, August 14th