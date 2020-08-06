(KMAland) -- Two of the four semifinalists from the Class 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament are the next two teams on the countdown of the top KMAland teams from the past season.
No. 9 Glenwood Girls Basketball
A youth movement paired with some seasoned veterans led the Rams to an unbeaten season and third state tournament appearance in school history.
The Rams opened the season as the KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 ranked team and showed why on the opening night with a convincing 65-37 win over Thomas Jefferson. The victory also marked the highly touted debut of freshman Jenna Hopp, who already has offers from a handful of Division I schools. Hopp posted 23 points in her debut for the Rams.
“I thought it went pretty well,” Hopp said. “I came out nervous, but after the game started going I was fine. (The first shot going in) really picked me up and gave me motivation throughout the whole game.”
“It was about what I was expecting,” Coach Brian Rasmussen added. “She’s not a typical freshman, and she’s got a lot of help around her. This team has got a lot of weapons.”
Those weapons included sophomores Madison Camden, Coryl Matheny and Brynlee Arnold as well as senior Joslyn Lewis. The offense churned at a productive clip, averaging 72 points per game while exceeding 80 points seven times.
The glue, however, was junior Elle Scarborough, who averaged 11.3 points per game, corralled 145 rebounds and dished out 136 assists on her way to earning the KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor.
“I think I did all right in my role,” Scarborough told KMA Sports.
The Rams took on all challengers during their undefeated regular season, beating the likes of Lewis Central, Creston, Red Oak, St. Albert and Maryville on their way to a 21-0 regular season that was capped with a dominant 74-46 win over Denison-Schleswig on Valentine's Day.
"It means a lot," Rasmussen said after the victory. "Each game we had got us to where we are today."
The Rams opened the postseason with a 64-44 victory over Harlan in a regional semifinal and followed it with a 86-65 win over LeMars in a regional final to punch their ticket to state.
“This is awesome,” Elle Scarborough said. “It was always the goal. We practice hard every day, and we literally run all the time in practice. I think that’s what won tonight. We ran them out of the gym.”
At the state tournament, the Rams took care of Gilbert for their 25th victory of the season and first state tournament win since 1979. They displayed their depth in the victory with six players posting double-digit scoring, paced by 21 points apiece from the duo of Camden and Hopp.
“It was awesome,” Hopp said. “All of Glenwood was here. At the beginning, it was a little shaky, and we weren’t used to everything. We adjusted and started making shots.”
Unfortunately, the Rams perfect season came to an end in a state semifinal to the next team on our list, but the loss could serve as motivation for the Rams to put together an even better season next year.
“Next year, we’re going to come back at it even stronger,” Camden said.
Some of our coverage from Glenwood's season can be found below.
Glenwood wins first state tournament game since 1979
Scarborough named Player of the Year
No. 8: Lewis Central Girls Basketball
While Glenwood held a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Lewis Central this season, the Titans won the one that mattered most, which led them to a state runner-up performance.
The Titans had a cinderella run through the state tournament, but first they put together an impressive regular season, which began in early December with a thrilling overtime victory over Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Heelan.
"Obviously we're really happy," Lewis Central Coach Derek Archer said after the victory. "We knew we were going to have a battle tonight. It didn't really go the way we wanted it to at times, but our goals made enough plays down the stretch to win and I'm just so proud of them."
The Titans finished the regular season at 17-5 and cruised past Carlisle and Dallas Center-Grimes in regional action to punch their ticket to state for the eighth time in school history.
“I can’t even describe (the feeling) to be real honest with you,” Archer told KMA Sports. “I know we’ve done this before and that some of the girls have been here before, but this kind of thing never gets old. After last year coming up short, these girls had a goal in mind that they wanted to get back. That’s what they’ve put every ounce of effort that they’ve had all year long is getting to this moment. To see it pay off for them, I just couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
They didn't just get there, though, but rather put their fans on a week-long rollercoaster.
LC entered the Class 4A State Tournament as the No. 6 seed and used some late-game heroics to force overtime and ultimately stun Ballard 47-46 in a state quarterfinal. The game is best remembered for Delaney Esterling's buzzer-beater that forced overtime.
“(Coach Archer) drew something up,” Esterling said. “To be honest, I wasn’t really paying attention. I didn’t know the ball was supposed to go to me.”
The victory snapped Ballard's 22-game winning streak, but LC was about to snap another streak, this time against a familiar foe.....Glenwood.
The Rams beat LC twice in the regular season, but it was the Titans who got the last laugh, winning 62-51 and ending the Rams' unbeaten season while also punching their ticket in the Class 4A State Championship Game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Archer said. “For about the last month and a half, we’ve been putting together game plans, and for each game they’ve done an amazing job of executing what we asked them to do. Tonight, that’s what you saw.”
In the state title game, the Titans ran into a buzzsaw in defending state champion North Scott and lost 49-35, but it didn't take away from their remarkable run.
"Tonight really can't take away from what this week has been and the accomplishments we have," Lewis Central Coach Derek Archer told KMA Sports. "Obviously, it's tough to lose in this situation, but what an unbelievable experience. What an unbelievable week for our girls."
The Titans were led by a talented senior class consisting of Esterling, Megan Witte, Hadley Hill, McKenna Paulsen, Jayden Cross and Isabella Smith.
"All the experiences we had during the week," Archer said. "I'm just so proud of these seniors."
The Titans' magical run earned Coach Archer our KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, now it's earned his team the No. 8 spot on our countdown of the top KMAland teams from the 2019-20 sports season. Here's some of our coverage from LC's run.
Today's feature highlighting the accomplishments of Glenwood and Lewis Central can be heard below.
2019-2020 Top 20
20. Shenandoah Boys Bowling
19. AHSTW Girls Cross Country
18. Red Oak Volleyball
17. St. Albert Baseball
16. Abraham Lincoln Volleyball
15: Martensdale-St. Marys Baseball
14: Treynor Football
13: Lewis Central Football
12: Underwood Wrestling
11: Logan-Magnolia Wrestling
10: Nodaway Valley Boys Cross Country
9: Glenwood Girls Basketball
8: Lewis Central Girls Basketball
7-6: Friday, August 7th
5: Monday, August 10th
4. Tuesday, August 11th
3. Wednesday, August 12th
2. Thursday, August 13th
1. Friday, August 14th