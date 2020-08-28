(KMAland) -- The final KMA Sports Hall of Fame announcement is one of the most historical teams in the area’s history – the 1971 Farragut girls basketball state champion.
Tiny Farragut was well-known as a power throughout KMAland during the 1950s and 1960s, but they weren’t necessarily considered a force in the state. That is, until the 1971 team came along.
The Adettes were making their seventh state appearance since 1959 under Coach Leon Plummer and his trusted assistant Max Livingston. In their six previous trips to Des Moines, they won a total of four games, including a state semifinal appearance in 1970.
In 1971, though, they burst through the glass ceiling with four consecutive wins, including a 67-60 triumph over Mediapolis in the championship game. Four members of the team and its chaperone – Charlotte Livingston Ditmars (the wife of the late Coach Livingston) – shared their memories of the dream season with KMA Sports earlier this week.
“When I think back, I think of Vet’s Auditorium and how huge it was,” Janelle Gruber Kroska said. “In the championship game, every seat was packed. KMA was at the very, very top, and if anybody was going to talk to KMA, they had to walk many steps.”
“There was a dinner held after the game for the players, coaches and parents,” Barb Meek Bosley said. “When we walked in to have the dinner and celebrate, the opposing team colors were decorating that room. It just made it even sweeter.”
“Towards the end of the game, Mr. Plummer said, ‘Do you want to stall?’” Becky Albright Head remembers. “I said ‘absolutely,’ but Janelle and the other forward said no. I won out.”
“I think my biggest memory is everybody running out on the floor after we won,” Barb Young Lundgren said. “We were really not expected to win at all.”
“It was a great group of girls,” Charlotte Livingston Ditmars said. “So proud to be a part of this group.”
To a person, each girl mentioned the hard work, the fundamentals instilled in them and the discipline that Coach Plummer and Coach Livingston demanded.
“Discipline and teamwork were two of the main characteristics we had that our coaches implemented,” Kroska said. “They knew what they were doing, and if we could do what they asked us to do then we knew we would have a successful season.”
“We came into a program that was just kind of generally expected in the community, let alone the coaches, that you work your hardest” Bosley added. “We were so lucky to play for the coaches we played for. They weren’t afraid to put someone in there even if it was just for a few minutes. They really utilized the people they had.”
The success didn’t just happen overnight. Farragut was also the leader in their youth programs.
“You started in third grade on Saturday mornings, and you loved it,” Head said. “You looked forward to it. You practiced and practiced what they told you to do. You just wanted to be perfect, and if you didn’t do it right, you did it over and over until you had it how they wanted it to be.”
“We practiced our fundamentals so much in practice,” Lundgren said. “Some teams would play scrimmages all the time, but we pushed the wall in the gym so much. It never moved, but we kept pushing. We had our fundamentals down, and that showed up in a game.”
In 1971, Farragut completely represented the team atmosphere created by both coaches. Guard Terri Brannen was a first-team all-state pick while guard Jan Pierce and Head were also all-state choices. Any other number of members of the team could have also been so honored.
Hear much more from the four former members of the Farragut state champion and their chaperone in the two-part interview linked below.
2020 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASS
