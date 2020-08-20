(KMAland) -- Throughout the month of August, KMA Sports is announcing our latest Hall of Fame class.
Today, we announce our latest winner of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame Eberly Family Legacy Award. The Legacy Award was created to honor a group of people or person that has made a large impact on athletics in KMAland.
We are proud to announce our latest winner is long-time basketball coach and athletic director in the area, Mitch Osborn. The 1980 Walnut graduate instantly found a love of basketball playing for legendary coach Frank Nelsen.
“Frank was a great mentor and a great coach,” Osborn told KMA Sports. “He really instilled that (love of basketball). Several other coaches around here (helped). Carl Cochran, Jerry Christensen, Dave Lansing. All Hall of Fame guys that I got to be around.”
Osborn’s legendary career started right out of college when he – in his own words – got the Elk Horn-Kimballton boys basketball job “by default.”
“I had three interviews at three difference places,” he said. “Elk Horn-Kimballton offered me the job, and I went up to sign the contract. Their head boys basketball coach had just resigned over the weekend, and I had a coaching certificate. That’s how I got my career started.”
Osborn guided Elk Horn-Kimballton to state tournaments in 1989 and 1990 before moving out of KMAland to Pomeroy-Palmer, where he went to multiple state tournaments and won a state championship in 1994. He moved back to the area when he accepted a job in Harlan in 1998.
Osborn quickly jumpstarted an incredible 22-year run at the school, coaching basketball and was the activities director up until the end of the 2018-19 school year. With a trip to state this past basketball season, he has now guided 19 teams to the state tournament and won over 700 career games.
“I think patience is the thing you learn (over the years),” he said. “Giving kids more autonomy. As a young coach, I felt like I showed more authority than I do now. I thought I better be strict and determined right at first. I probably screamed and hollered too much.”
Osborn says he re-invented himself over the years to become an even better coach than he already was.
“What you know now you wish you knew back then,” he added.
While he was winning all kinds of basketball games, including championships in 2004 and 2006 at Harlan, Osborn was also fostering one of the state’s best athletic departments.
During his career as an AD, there were 14 state championships, 18 state runners-up and 50+ teams that qualified for team state tournaments. That wasn’t an accident.
“The hiring process was key,” Osborn said. “I was not necessarily the type of person that was going to let applications come in the door. If we had a teaching opening and a coaching opening, we were going to go out after someone that was really good.”
The proof was in the results, and Osborn’s leadership has led to the creation of other terrific coaches and administration around the area.
“Great staff members, great coaches and all the community support,” he added. “I’m very proud of the way our people worked with the student-athletes and together with the coaches. We’ve dealt with some great coaches and great people.”
Osborn is the fourth winner of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame Eberly Family Legacy Award. The first went to the Eberly Family before the Ralph Carl Family and Larry Murphy were honored the past two years.
Osborn will officially enter the Hall of Fame with the rest of this year’s class at our annual induction ceremony at a date to be determined. Listen to the complete interview with Osborn below.
2020 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASS