(KMAland) -- This year’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame class welcomes one final coach in Missouri Valley’s long-time baseball leader Rod Unger.
Unger started his coaching career right out of college in the late 1970s, leading the Missouri Valley youth program. In 1990, he coached at the high school level for the first time and compiled 450 wins until retiring in 2017.
“I started working with youth groups and the American Legion in Missouri Valley,” Unger told KMA Sports. “I really enjoyed it and really gained a passion for baseball. From then on, I just kept coaching until I was 65 years old.”
During Unger’s career, Missouri Valley captured 20 Western Iowa Conference regular season championships or tournament titles.
“I would say we taught the fundamentals and the aspects of the game,” Unger said. “We wanted the kids to know the game of baseball and understand the game. We tried to use the game to teach the kids a lot of lessons – hard work, commitment. Winning doesn’t come easy. It’s a lot of hard work.”
Unger’s years of coaching were preceded by years of wanting to become a coach.
“I knew when I was in college that I wanted to coach,” he said. “I had high school coaches that were pretty good mentors. Back in the ’70s, the only way you could coach was you had to be a teacher so teaching provided me with that opportunity.
“I became a teacher so I could coach. I knew that was something I wanted to do, and once I started, I knew that for sure.”
Unger spent over four decades coaching baseball in Missouri Valley, and while the wins were aplenty, it’s the relationships he remembers the most.
“The most important thing was the long lasting friendships I made with players, coaches and umpires,” he said.
Coach Unger will join the rest of the KMA Sports Hall of Fame class at our annual induction ceremony at a future date. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Unger below.
2020 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASS
1991 Orient-Macksburg Softball
2000 & 2001 Shenandoah Baseball