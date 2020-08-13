(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame is continuing to announce its 2020-21 class throughout the month of August. For today’s announcement, we go back to the late 1990s when Clarinda’s Sandy Kirchner proved dominant on the volleyball court.
The 2000 graduate is one of just four players in Clarinda history to earn two All-State nods in volleyball.
“I remember just having so much fun growing as an athlete,” Kirchner said. “Sports were such a big part of high school. It’s really what made me as a person and really kind of drove me into my college years.”
Kirchner followed her sister Rachel, who was an All-State choice herself in 1996, and picked up a sixth-team All-State nod in 1998 before a second-team honor in 1999. The family dynamic helped guide Kirchner’s career.
“I was lucky enough to play two years with my older sister and then two years with my younger sister,” she said. “I think that was a really neat experience for me to be able to have in high school. We had that competitive but friendly competition and always had that competitive edge.”
The family aspect didn’t just start in high school, though. Growing up, Kirchner remembers athletics being a large part of her childhood.
“There were six of us,” she said, “so we were always really active in athletics. (My parents) always pushed all of us to do the best in whatever we chose to do. We all enjoyed athletics at a very young age, and they told us to push hard through anything we were going to do. I think that was kind of our basis to becoming successful as athletes.”
Kirchner’s volleyball career didn’t happen by accident. While her 6-foot-3 frame helped her success, there was plenty of hard work and time spent on trying to perfect her craft.
“When I was younger, I loved basketball first,” Kirchner said. “Volleyball came a little harder to me. I went to sports camps, and then volleyball became my passion. I started playing club, watching volleyball and just developing my skills. Volleyball became my passion.”
Kirchner also played basketball throughout high school and was a state qualifier in the high jump during the spring. She went on to play four years of collegiate volleyball and even played two years of basketball at the next level. Her first three years were at Concordia where she was an All-GPAC honoree multiple times in volleyball.
“There were other schools that recruited me, but my sister (Rachel) was there,” Kirchner said. “It was kind of the same atmosphere of Clarinda. A smaller school, and I was able to be a big impact player. I stepped in and played as a freshman.”
She transferred to College of Saint Mary for her final season and was even an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention in basketball at the school. Listen to much more with Kirchner in an interview that first played on Upon Further Review Thursday morning below.
2020 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASS