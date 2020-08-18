(KMAland) -- Throughout the month of August, KMA Sports is introducing the members of our latest Hall of Fame class.
Today, we go back to the late 1990s and early 2000s when Atlantic’s Tiffany (Pedersen) Droessler merely became one of the most decorated track athletes in the state’s history.
“I had some great friends and teammates through every sport that I played,” Droessler told KMA Sports. “We were hard workers and everything we did was definitely for the team.”
Droessler won 15 state track medals and 12 state championships, including six individual titles, during her decorated career with the Trojans.
“We just had great coaches (at Atlantic), and it was a great atmosphere,” Droessler said. “Everyone was committed. The group of people that I spent so much time with is something that I really treasure and miss.”
Droessler won the 100 meter hurdles all four years of her high school career, which started in 1998, and took a pair of long jump titles in 1999 and 2000. She also won two championships each while running for the 4x100, shuttle hurdle and sprint medley relays.
“The relays were important,” Pedersen said. “Obviously, anything can happen there. You rely on three other people to do their part and to be just as important as anybody else in your relay team. Those were always fun, especially the 4x100. It’s so fast, and it’s still by far my favorite event to watch.”
Predictably, Droessler was also dominant in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, winning 16 gold medals in her four years competing. She was the Drake Relays Outstanding High School Female in her senior year after capturing the 100 meter hurdles and sprint medley relay championships.
And she was hardly focused on just one sport in her career. Droessler was an accomplished volleyball, basketball and softball player, too, earning an All-State choice in all three.
While the individual accolades are incredible, Droessler is also proud of the legacy the teams she played for left. She helped the Trojans to the 1999 and 2001 state basketball tournaments and competed for four state team champions in track.
“What an accomplishment,” Droessler said. “We dominated. It was unreal to be a part of such an outstanding career of teammates. You don’t accomplish what you accomplish without having teammates that push you in practice. We had a team that, each year, brought everything and worked hard.”
Additionally, Droessler attributes much of that success to the terrific coaches at Atlantic. In both basketball and track, she played for legendary figures in Don Jenkins and Bruce Henderson.
“I couldn’t have been a luckier kid to play for (those two),” she said. “They got 120% out of us. There’s not a lot of coaches that can, in my opinion, relate and connect with teams the way they did.”
Droessler will join the KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined. Listen to the complete interview below.
2020 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME CLASS