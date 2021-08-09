(Mound City) -- The Mound City boys basketball team entered the season with the hopes of avenging two previous playoff heartbreaks and left little doubt during the regular season. The Panthers had lofty goals, but Coach Ryan Osburn's squad tried to stay quiet about them.
"I try not to talk about them," Coach Osburn said of the expectations. "Every time the kids talk about expectations, I tell them it has to be shown at practice if that's where we want to go. The last three years, the seniors have had their seasons cut short at the Civic Arena (in St. Joseph) in the sectional game. If everything works out, we would like to try to be in the hunt and win that game."
The Panthers fulfilled those expectations during the regular season, posting a 24-1 regular season record.
They opened Class 1 District 16 play with a dominant 93-41 win over West Nodaway and beat Platte Valley in the district final, avenging two prior playoff losses.
A 15-point win over Stanberry in the state sectionals and a 31-point victory over Orrick in the quarterfinals put the Panthers into the coveted Final Four.
This year's deep postseason run was many years in the making for the experienced Panthers squad.
"It's an example of how hard work over several years pays off," Coach Osburn said. "The kids are super excited. I'm very happy for them."
The Panthers leaned heavily on their depth and defense during their deep playoff push.
"We are just sticking to what we've done," Osburn said. "We haven't changed anything. We are maintaining pressure on the ball and taking away the top scorers on the other team. If you play pressure defense like we try, you have to have a great bench. We do and those guys know their roles."
It also helped to have one of the state's best players -- Tony Osburn.
Osburn -- who claimed the KMAland Missouri Player of the Year Award for the second consecutive season -- averaged 27.5 points per game, amassed 2,000 career points, shot 41 percent from three, converted 65 percent of his two-point tries, averaged 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.3 assists per game.
"I've gotten a lot mentally better," he said. "I was in a slump my freshman year, and I could not get over it. I've put on some weight and increased my athleticism a little bit. That has certainly helped me."
"He's bigger, stronger and in better shape than he's ever been before," Coach Osburn (his father) said. "Finishing at the rim with his size is going to make a more effective player. One thing he has to do is make three-pointers more consistently. He's been working on that."
Tony's dominant junior campaign featured an eye-popping 51-point output against Stanberry in January.
"It was going pretty well,” he told KMA Sports. “We played as a team, and (my teammates) gave me the ball when I started feeling myself a little bit.”
Landon Poppa, Conner Derr, William Rother, William Young, Brendan Tubbs, Gage Salsbury and Lane Zembles have complemented Osburn during the Panthers' 29-2 campaign, which ended with a 69-50 loss to South Iron in the state championship game.
"Losing is not fun," Osburn said. "But I think we are going to look back on this season as a super success. They rejuvenated the town. I think that's a cool thing."
