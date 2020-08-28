(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox calling East Mills at Lenox on Stream 1 and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on the call of Shenandoah at AHSTW on Stream 2.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 18 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1
Triangle
Shenandoah at AHSTW
Red Oak at Riverside
Clarinda at Treynor (Saturday)
8-Man District 7
Fremont-Mills at Bedford
CAM at Griswold
East Mills at Lenox
East Union at Stanton-Essex
8-Man District 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Audubon
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Woodbine at West Harrison
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni
Grand View Christian at Seymour
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Southeast Warren at Murray
8-Man District 4
New London at Moravia
Lone Tree at English Valleys
WACO, Wayland at HLV, Victor (ND)
KMAland 11-Man
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood
St. Albert at Lewis Central
Atlantic at Underwood
Grinnell at Harlan
Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Boone
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
Kuemper Catholic at South Central Calhoun
West Monona at Sidney
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Cardinal at Southwest Valley
Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley
Albia at Mount Ayr
Wayne at Central Decatur
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic
LeMars at Sioux Center
Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-LUton
Sioux City North at South Sioux City
Area District 11-Man
ACGC at Earlham
Madrid at Woodward-Granger
Ogden at Manson-NW Webster
OABCIG at Ridge View
MVAOCOU at Westwood
Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson
Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully
Interstate 35, Truro at Chariton
Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian
Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Grundy Center at Panorama
Van Meter at Winterset
Pocahontas Area at East Sac County
Greene County at Perry
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian
Spencer at Webster City
West Lyon at Storm Lake
Bondurant-Farrar at Carroll
Missouri 8-Man
Southwest Livingston at East Atchison (Sunday)
DeKalb at Rock Port
Mound City at Platte Valley
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at Worth County
North-West Nodaway at Stewartsville
King City at North Andrew
Appleton City at Stanberry
Bishop LeBlond at Pattonsburg
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Warrensburg)
Benton at Lincoln College Prep
Northeast KC at Cameron
Marshall at Chillicothe
Lafayette at Harrisonville
Excelsior Springs at Savannah
Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Blair at Plattsmouth
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Schuyler at Nebraska City
Platteview at Falls City
Douglas County West at Louisville
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Mead at Elmwood-Murdock
Freeman at Weeping Water
Johnson County Central at Tri County
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic
Omaha Christian Academy at Palmyra
Johnson-Brock at Nebraska Lutheran
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Hampton at Sterling
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Beatrice at Ralston
York at Crete
Norris at Elkhorn
Elkhorn North at Waverly
Fillmore Central at Raymond Central
Columbus Scotus at Wahoo
Aquinas Catholic at Bishop Neumann
Superior at Centennial
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia
Archbishop Bergan at Yutan
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Cedar Bluffs at Emerson-Hubbard
Conestoga at EMF
Stanton at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Humboldt-TRS at Southern
Diller-Odell at BDS
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Dorchester at Meridian
Metro Conference
Millard North at Millard South
Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista
Lincoln Southwest at Gretna