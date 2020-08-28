KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The football season is officially back!

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox calling East Mills at Lenox on Stream 1 and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on the call of Shenandoah at AHSTW on Stream 2.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekOne3.jpg
Buy Now

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 18 previews below.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1

Triangle

Shenandoah at AHSTW

Red Oak at Riverside

Clarinda at Treynor (Saturday)

8-Man District 7

Fremont-Mills at Bedford

CAM at Griswold

East Mills at Lenox

East Union at Stanton-Essex

8-Man District 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Audubon

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Woodbine at West Harrison

8-Man District 6

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni

Grand View Christian at Seymour

Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail

Southeast Warren at Murray

8-Man District 4

New London at Moravia

Lone Tree at English Valleys

WACO, Wayland at HLV, Victor (ND)

KMAland 11-Man

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood

St. Albert at Lewis Central

Atlantic at Underwood

Grinnell at Harlan

Creston/Orient-Macksburg at Boone

Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln

Kuemper Catholic at South Central Calhoun

West Monona at Sidney

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Cardinal at Southwest Valley

Nodaway Valley at West Central Valley

Albia at Mount Ayr

Wayne at Central Decatur

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic

LeMars at Sioux Center

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-LUton

Sioux City North at South Sioux City

Area District 11-Man

ACGC at Earlham 

Madrid at Woodward-Granger

Ogden at Manson-NW Webster

OABCIG at Ridge View

MVAOCOU at Westwood

Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson

Colfax-Mingo at Lynnville-Sully

Interstate 35, Truro at Chariton

Pella Christian at Des Moines Christian

Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Grundy Center at Panorama

Van Meter at Winterset

Pocahontas Area at East Sac County

Greene County at Perry

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian

Spencer at Webster City

West Lyon at Storm Lake

Bondurant-Farrar at Carroll

Missouri 8-Man

Southwest Livingston at East Atchison (Sunday)

DeKalb at Rock Port

Mound City at Platte Valley

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at Worth County

North-West Nodaway at Stewartsville

King City at North Andrew

Appleton City at Stanberry

Bishop LeBlond at Pattonsburg

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville vs. Blair Oaks (at Warrensburg)

Benton at Lincoln College Prep

Northeast KC at Cameron

Marshall at Chillicothe

Lafayette at Harrisonville

Excelsior Springs at Savannah

Pembroke Hill at St. Pius X

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man

Blair at Plattsmouth

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood

Schuyler at Nebraska City

Platteview at Falls City

Douglas County West at Louisville

Syracuse at Lincoln Christian

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Mead at Elmwood-Murdock

Freeman at Weeping Water

Johnson County Central at Tri County

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lourdes Central Catholic

Omaha Christian Academy at Palmyra

Johnson-Brock at Nebraska Lutheran

KMAland Nebraska 6-Man

Hampton at Sterling

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Beatrice at Ralston

York at Crete

Norris at Elkhorn

Elkhorn North at Waverly

Fillmore Central at Raymond Central

Columbus Scotus at Wahoo

Aquinas Catholic at Bishop Neumann

Superior at Centennial

Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia

Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings St. Cecilia

Archbishop Bergan at Yutan

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Cedar Bluffs at Emerson-Hubbard

Conestoga at EMF

Stanton at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Humboldt-TRS at Southern

Diller-Odell at BDS

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Dorchester at Meridian

Metro Conference

Millard North at Millard South

Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista

Lincoln Southwest at Gretna

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.