(KMAland) -- Week 10 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland, including district and state playoff matchups in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two Round of 16 Iowa playoff games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood on Stream1 with Fremont-Mills at Martensdale-St. Marys and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream2 with Logan-Magnolia hosting Riverside.
Check out our reporter list for this evening on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 23 previews below.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE — WEEK 10
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod A
Harris-Lake Park (6-2) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Audubon (7-0)
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod B
Lamoni (7-2) at CAM, Anita (8-0)
Fremont-Mills (5-1) at Martensdale-St. Marys (8-0)
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod C
New London (7-1) at Janesville (8-1)
Tripoli (7-1) at Don Bosco (7-0)
Iowa Class 8-Man Pod D
Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0)
BGM, Brooklyn (8-1) at Montezuma (8-0)
Iowa Class A Pod A
South O’Brien (6-3) at St. Albert (6-2)
Riverside (8-1) at Logan-Magnolia (7-1)
Iowa Class A Pod B
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2) at West Hancock (8-1)
Nodaway Valley (4-5) at Grundy Center (8-0)
Iowa Class A Pod C
Lisbon (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (8-1)
Alburnett (5-2) at Regina, Iowa City (7-1)
Iowa Class A Pod D
MFL MarMac (8-1) at Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0)
South Winneshiek (8-1) at Saint Ansgar (8-0)
Iowa Class 1A Pod A
Western Christian (5-3) at OABCIG (8-0)
Emmetsburg (7-1) at West Sioux (5-2)
Iowa Class 1A Pod B
South Central Calhoun (7-1) at South Hamilton (8-0)
Denver (6-3) at Southeast Valley (8-0)
Iowa Class 1A Pod C
Pella Christian (6-3) at Van Meter (8-0)
Underwood (8-1) at Mount Ayr (7-1)
Iowa Class 1A Pod D
Mediapolis (7-2) at Columbus Catholic (7-1)
Beckman Catholic (6-2) at Sigourney-Keota (8-0)
Iowa Class 2A Pod A
Estherville-Lincoln Central (7-1) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (8-0)
West Lyon (7-1) at Spirit Lake (5-2)
Iowa Class 2A Pod B
Atlantic (7-1) at West Marshall (7-1)
Greene County (7-2) at PCM, Monroe (8-0)
Iowa Class 2A Pod C
Tipton (5-3) at Camanche (7-1)
West Liberty (5-2) at Williamsburg (8-0)
Iowa Class 2A Pod D
Monticello (6-1) at Waukon (6-1)
Independence (6-1) at Solon (6-2)
Iowa Class 3A Pod A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (6-2) at Spencer (6-2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2) at Webster City (8-0)
Iowa Class 3A Pod B
Ballard (8-1) at Lewis Central (7-1)
Carlisle (6-3) at Harlan (8-0)
Iowa Class 3A Pod C
Grinnell (7-2) at Pella (6-2)
Wahlert Catholic (6-2) at Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0)
Iowa Class 3A Pod D
West Delaware (9-1) at Washington (8-0)
Assumption, Davenport (8-0) at North Scott (5-1)
Iowa Class 4A Pod A
Bettendorf (5-2) at Pleasant Valley (8-0)
Dubuque Hempstead (7-1) at Iowa City West (5-0)
Iowa Class 4A Pod B
Ankeny Centennial (2-5) at Southeast Polk (7-0)
Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-3)
Iowa Class 4A Pod C
Cedar Falls (5-2) at Ankeny (7-1)
Indianola (4-4) at Waukee (6-2)
Iowa Class 4A Pod D
Waterloo West (4-4) at Dowling Catholic (6-1)
WDM Valley (3-4) at Urbandale (6-1)
Missouri Class 8-Man District 3 First Round
DeKalb (0-8) at North Andrew (9-0)
Stewartsville/Osborn (3-6) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (6-1)
King City (4-5) at Orrick (5-3)
Missouri Class 8-Man District 4 First Round
Platte Valley (2-7) at Stanberry (7-1)
North-West Nodaway (2-7) at East Atchison (5-2)
Worth County (4-4) at Mound City (6-3)
Missouri Class 3 District 8 First Round
Northeast Kansas City (0-7) at Maryville (6-3)
Central Kansas City (2-7) at Cameron (6-3)
Benton (1-6) at Chillicothe (2-7)
Nebraska Class B First Round
Seward (3-6) at Bennington (8-1)
McCook (6-2) at Plattsmouth (6-2)
Scottsbluff (5-4) at Aurora (6-3)
Beatrice (4-5) at Norris (7-2)
Gross Catholic (4-5) at Elkhorn (7-2)
Blair (6-3) at Waverly (7-2)
Northwest (5-3) at Skutt Catholic (6-3)
Roncalli Catholic (3-6) at Hastings (7-1)
Nebraska Class C1 First Round
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
Wayne (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2)
Battle Creek (6-3) at Auburn (7-1)
Chadron (6-2) at Kearney Catholic (7-1)
Cozad (6-3) at St. Paul (8-1)
Gothenburg (6-3) at Lincoln Christian (7-1)
Mitchell (8-1) at Wahoo (6-2)
West Point-Beemer (6-3) at Pierce (8-0)
Nebraska Class C2 First Round
Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at Archbishop Bergan (9-0)
North Platte St. Patrick’s (7-1) at Sutton (6-2)
Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-1)
Centura (5-4) at Yutan (7-1)
Crofton (5-4) at Oakland-Craig (8-1)
Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at Bridgeport (7-1)
Aquinas Catholic (7-2) at Norfolk Catholic (6-2)
Bishop Neumann (4-4) at Ord (7-0)
Nebraska Class D1 Second Round
Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coledridge (6-3)
Weeping Water (7-1) at Lutheran High Northeast (8-1)
Stanton (7-1) at Arcadia Loup City (6-3)
Dundy County Stratton (8-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2)
Burwell (9-0) at Howells-Dodge (7-2)
Hi-Line (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)
Nebraska Christian (5-2) at Elm Creek (8-1)
Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3)
Nebraska Class D2 Second Round
Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2)
Osceola (8-0) at Humphrey St. Francis (8-1)
Loomis (8-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (9-0)
Pleasanton (8-1) at Wynot (6-1)
Central Valley (7-0) at Medicine Valley (8-1)
Bloomfield (5-3) at St. Mary’s (9-0)
Kenesaw (7-1) at Allen (7-0)
BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3)
Nebraska Six-Man First Round
Pawnee City (3-5) at Arthur County (6-2)
Spalding Academy (7-1) at Creek Valley (6-2)
Dorchester (6-2) at Red Cloud (8-0)
Southwest (4-2) at Sterling (7-0)
Parkview Christian (5-3) at McCool Junction (8-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (5-2) at Paxton (6-2)
Stuart (5-1) at Cody-Kilgore (4-2)
Wallace (2-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0)
Nebraska Class A Second Round
Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at Bellevue West (5-0)
Kearney (3-4) at Gretna (6-1)
Fremont (6-3) at Elkhorn South (7-1)
Columbus (6-3) at Lincoln Southeast (7-0)
Millard West (2-6) at Millard South (6-1)
Millard North (4-4) at Creighton Prep (5-2)
North Platte (6-2) at Lincoln East (6-2)
Grand Island (4-4) at Omaha Westside (8-0)