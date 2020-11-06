KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week 11 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland, including district and state playoff matchups in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with four broadcasts on our airwaves:

AM 960: St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia with Grant Hansen & Brian Bertini

FM 99.1: CAM at Fremont-Mills with Ryan Matheny & Mike Wood

X-Stream1: Underwood at Van Meter with Trevor Maeder & John Tiarks

X-Stream2: Lewis Central at Harlan with Austin McNorton & Tom Moore

Following the broadcasts, Derek Martin will have a scoreboard show with a rundown from all the action in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska, plus plenty of interviews winning coaches. Here the scoreboard show on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 9:45 to 11:00.

In addition, there will be 12 other KMA Sports Reporters at playoff matchups in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. 

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 16 previews below.

IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class 8-Man Quarterfinals 

Audubon (8-0) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)

CAM, Anita (9-0) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)

Don Bosco (8-0) at Janesville (9-1)

Easton Valley (9-1) at Montezuma (9-0)

Class A Quarterfinals 

St. Albert (7-2) at Logan-Magnolia (8-1)

Grundy Center (9-0) at West Hancock (9-1)

Wapsie Valley (9-1) at Regina Catholic (8-1)

MFL MarMac (9-1) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)

Class 1A Quarterfinals 

West Sioux (6-2) at OABCIG (9-0)

South Central Calhoun (8-1) at Southeast Valley (9-0)

Underwood (9-1) at Van Meter (9-0)

Columbus Catholic (8-1) at Sigourney-Keota (9-0)

Class 2A Quarterfinals

West Lyon (8-1) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)

PCM, Monroe (9-0) at West Marshall (8-1)

West Liberty (6-2) at Camanche (8-1)

Solon (7-2) at Waukon (7-1)

Class 3A Quarterfinals 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-2) at Webster City (9-0)

Lewis Central (8-1) at Harlan (9-0)

Grinnell (8-2) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-0)

West Delaware (10-1) at North Scott (6-1)

Class 4A Quarterfinals 

Iowa City West (6-0) at Pleasant Valley (9-0)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3) at Southeast Polk (8-0)

Ankeny (8-1) at Waukee (7-2)

MISSOURI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS 

Class 8-Man District 3 

Pattonsburg (6-4) at North Andrew (10-0)

King City (5-5) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (7-1)

Class 8-Man District 4 

Rock Port (4-3) at Stanberry (8-1)

Worth County (5-4) at East Atchison (6-2)

Class 3 District 8 

Chillicothe (3-7) at Richmond (7-1)

Cameron (7-3) at Maryville (7-3)

Class 4 District 8 

Lafayette (4-5) at Smithville (7-2)

Kearney (4-4) at Winnetonka (6-3)

Class 2 District 8  

Brookfield (5-4) at St. Pius X (8-0)

Lafayette County (8-2) at Lexington (9-1)

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class A Quarterfinals 

Kearney (4-4) at Bellevue West (6-0), 6:00 PM

Elkhorn South (8-1) at Lincoln Southeast (8-0)

Creighton Prep (6-2) at Millard South (7-1)

Lincoln East (7-2) at Omaha Westside (9-0)

Class B Quarterfinals 

Plattsmouth (7-2) at Bennington (9-1)

Aurora (7-3) at Norris (8-2)

Waverly (8-2) at Elkhorn (8-2)

Hastings (8-1) at Grand Island Northwest (6-3)

Class C1 Quarterfinals 

Adams Central (8-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6:00 PM

Auburn (8-1) at Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6:00 PM

Lincoln Christian (8-1) at St. Paul (9-1)

Wahoo (7-2) at Pierce (9-0)

Class C2 Quarterfinals 

Sutton (7-2) at Archbishop Bergan (10-0)

Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at Yutan (9-1)

Oakland-Craig (9-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2)

Ord (9-0) at Aquinas Catholic (8-2)

Class D1 Quarterfinals 

Weeping Water (8-1) at Tri County (9-0), 6:30 PM

Stanton (8-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (9-0), 3:00 PM

Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at Burwell (10-0), 6:00 PM

Elm Creek (9-1) at Cross County (10-0)

Class D2 Quarterfinals 

Osceola (9-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1), 6:00 PM

Pleasanton (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 6:00 PM

O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) at Central Valley (8-0), 6:00 PM

Kenesaw (8-1) at  BDS (9-0), 6:00 PM

Class Six Man Quarterfinals 

Creek Valley (7-2) at Arthur County (7-2), 2:30 PM

Red Cloud (8-0) at Sterling (8-0), 6:00 PM

Paxton (7-2) at McCool Junction (8-0), 6:00 PM

Cody-Kilgore (5-2) at Potter-Dix (9-0), 6:00 PM

