(KMAland) -- Week 11 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland, including district and state playoff matchups in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with four broadcasts on our airwaves:
AM 960: St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia with Grant Hansen & Brian Bertini
FM 99.1: CAM at Fremont-Mills with Ryan Matheny & Mike Wood
X-Stream1: Underwood at Van Meter with Trevor Maeder & John Tiarks
X-Stream2: Lewis Central at Harlan with Austin McNorton & Tom Moore
Following the broadcasts, Derek Martin will have a scoreboard show with a rundown from all the action in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska, plus plenty of interviews winning coaches. Here the scoreboard show on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 9:45 to 11:00.
In addition, there will be 12 other KMA Sports Reporters at playoff matchups in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 16 previews below.
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man Quarterfinals
Audubon (8-0) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (9-0)
CAM, Anita (9-0) at Fremont-Mills (6-1)
Don Bosco (8-0) at Janesville (9-1)
Easton Valley (9-1) at Montezuma (9-0)
Class A Quarterfinals
St. Albert (7-2) at Logan-Magnolia (8-1)
Grundy Center (9-0) at West Hancock (9-1)
Wapsie Valley (9-1) at Regina Catholic (8-1)
MFL MarMac (9-1) at Saint Ansgar (9-0)
Class 1A Quarterfinals
West Sioux (6-2) at OABCIG (9-0)
South Central Calhoun (8-1) at Southeast Valley (9-0)
Underwood (9-1) at Van Meter (9-0)
Columbus Catholic (8-1) at Sigourney-Keota (9-0)
Class 2A Quarterfinals
West Lyon (8-1) at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (9-0)
PCM, Monroe (9-0) at West Marshall (8-1)
West Liberty (6-2) at Camanche (8-1)
Solon (7-2) at Waukon (7-1)
Class 3A Quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (7-2) at Webster City (9-0)
Lewis Central (8-1) at Harlan (9-0)
Grinnell (8-2) at Xavier, Cedar Rapids (9-0)
West Delaware (10-1) at North Scott (6-1)
Class 4A Quarterfinals
Iowa City West (6-0) at Pleasant Valley (9-0)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3) at Southeast Polk (8-0)
Ankeny (8-1) at Waukee (7-2)
MISSOURI DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
Class 8-Man District 3
Pattonsburg (6-4) at North Andrew (10-0)
King City (5-5) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (7-1)
Class 8-Man District 4
Rock Port (4-3) at Stanberry (8-1)
Worth County (5-4) at East Atchison (6-2)
Class 3 District 8
Chillicothe (3-7) at Richmond (7-1)
Cameron (7-3) at Maryville (7-3)
Class 4 District 8
Lafayette (4-5) at Smithville (7-2)
Kearney (4-4) at Winnetonka (6-3)
Class 2 District 8
Brookfield (5-4) at St. Pius X (8-0)
Lafayette County (8-2) at Lexington (9-1)
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Quarterfinals
Kearney (4-4) at Bellevue West (6-0), 6:00 PM
Elkhorn South (8-1) at Lincoln Southeast (8-0)
Creighton Prep (6-2) at Millard South (7-1)
Lincoln East (7-2) at Omaha Westside (9-0)
Class B Quarterfinals
Plattsmouth (7-2) at Bennington (9-1)
Aurora (7-3) at Norris (8-2)
Waverly (8-2) at Elkhorn (8-2)
Hastings (8-1) at Grand Island Northwest (6-3)
Class C1 Quarterfinals
Adams Central (8-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6:00 PM
Auburn (8-1) at Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6:00 PM
Lincoln Christian (8-1) at St. Paul (9-1)
Wahoo (7-2) at Pierce (9-0)
Class C2 Quarterfinals
Sutton (7-2) at Archbishop Bergan (10-0)
Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at Yutan (9-1)
Oakland-Craig (9-1) at Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2)
Ord (9-0) at Aquinas Catholic (8-2)
Class D1 Quarterfinals
Weeping Water (8-1) at Tri County (9-0), 6:30 PM
Stanton (8-1) at Dundy County-Stratton (9-0), 3:00 PM
Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at Burwell (10-0), 6:00 PM
Elm Creek (9-1) at Cross County (10-0)
Class D2 Quarterfinals
Osceola (9-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1), 6:00 PM
Pleasanton (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 6:00 PM
O’Neill St. Mary’s (10-0) at Central Valley (8-0), 6:00 PM
Kenesaw (8-1) at BDS (9-0), 6:00 PM
Class Six Man Quarterfinals
Creek Valley (7-2) at Arthur County (7-2), 2:30 PM
Red Cloud (8-0) at Sterling (8-0), 6:00 PM
Paxton (7-2) at McCool Junction (8-0), 6:00 PM
Cody-Kilgore (5-2) at Potter-Dix (9-0), 6:00 PM