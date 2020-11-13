KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska state semifinals and Missouri district finals hit the gridiron today with KMA Sports covering action in all three states.

There will be live play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1 today of St. Albert/Grundy Center and East Atchison/Stanberry with KMA Sports reporters also stationed at North Andrew/SHNH, Maryville/Richmond and Plattsmouth/Aurora. Follow the #kmasports hashtag throughout the evening on Twitter and check later tonight for recaps.

View the full schedule with previews of each team this week linked.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class A State Semifinals

Saint Ansgar (10-0) vs. Regina Catholic (9-1), 9:00 AM

St. Albert (8-2) vs. Grundy Center (10-0), 12:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Class 4A State Semifinals

Southeast Polk (9-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (10-0), 4:00 PM

Ankeny (9-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (8-1), 7:30 PM

MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class 8-Man District Championships

East Atchison (7-2) at Stanberry (9-1), 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (8-1) at North Andrew (11-0), 7:00 PM

Archie (10-1) at Drexel (10-1), 7:00 PM

North Shelby (8-2) at Southwest Livingston (9-1), 7:00 PM

Class 3 District 8 Championship

Maryville (8-3) at Richmond (8-1), 7:00 PM

Class 2 District 8 Championship

Lafayette County (9-2) at St. Pius X (9-0), 7:00 PM

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Class A Semifinals

Kearney (5-4) at Elkhorn South (9-1), 6:00 PM

Millard South (8-1) at Omaha Westside (10-0), 7:00 PM

Class B Semifinals

Plattsmouth* (8-2) at Aurora (8-3), 7:00 PM

Elkhorn (9-2) at Hastings (9-1), 7:00 PM

*Plattsmouth preview to be posted at 9:30 AM.

Class C1 Semifinals

Kearney Catholic (9-1) at Adams Central (9-2), 7:00 PM

St. Paul (10-1) at Pierce (10-0), 6:00 PM

Class C2 Semifinals

Yutan (10-1) at Archbishop Bergan (11-0), 7:00 PM

Oakland-Craig (10-1) at Ord (10-0), 6:00 PM

Class D1 Semifinals

Dundy County Stratton (10-0) at Tri County (10-0), 6:00 PM

Burwell (11-0) at Cross County (11-0), 6:00 PM

Class D2 Semifinals

Falls City Sacred Heart (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (11-0), 5:00 PM

Central Valley (9-0) at BDS (10-0), 5:30 PM

Class 6-Player Semifinals

Sterling (9-0) at Arthur County (8-2), 2:30 PM

McCool Junction (9-0) at Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 2:00 PM

