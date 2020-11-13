(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska state semifinals and Missouri district finals hit the gridiron today with KMA Sports covering action in all three states.
There will be live play-by-play on KMA-FM 99.1 today of St. Albert/Grundy Center and East Atchison/Stanberry with KMA Sports reporters also stationed at North Andrew/SHNH, Maryville/Richmond and Plattsmouth/Aurora. Follow the #kmasports hashtag throughout the evening on Twitter and check later tonight for recaps.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A State Semifinals
Saint Ansgar (10-0) vs. Regina Catholic (9-1), 9:00 AM
St. Albert (8-2) vs. Grundy Center (10-0), 12:30 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 4A State Semifinals
Southeast Polk (9-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (10-0), 4:00 PM
Ankeny (9-1) vs. Dowling Catholic (8-1), 7:30 PM
MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Man District Championships
East Atchison (7-2) at Stanberry (9-1), 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (8-1) at North Andrew (11-0), 7:00 PM
Archie (10-1) at Drexel (10-1), 7:00 PM
North Shelby (8-2) at Southwest Livingston (9-1), 7:00 PM
Class 3 District 8 Championship
Maryville (8-3) at Richmond (8-1), 7:00 PM
Class 2 District 8 Championship
Lafayette County (9-2) at St. Pius X (9-0), 7:00 PM
NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Semifinals
Kearney (5-4) at Elkhorn South (9-1), 6:00 PM
Millard South (8-1) at Omaha Westside (10-0), 7:00 PM
Class B Semifinals
Plattsmouth* (8-2) at Aurora (8-3), 7:00 PM
Elkhorn (9-2) at Hastings (9-1), 7:00 PM
*Plattsmouth preview to be posted at 9:30 AM.
Class C1 Semifinals
Kearney Catholic (9-1) at Adams Central (9-2), 7:00 PM
St. Paul (10-1) at Pierce (10-0), 6:00 PM
Class C2 Semifinals
Yutan (10-1) at Archbishop Bergan (11-0), 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig (10-1) at Ord (10-0), 6:00 PM
Class D1 Semifinals
Dundy County Stratton (10-0) at Tri County (10-0), 6:00 PM
Burwell (11-0) at Cross County (11-0), 6:00 PM
Class D2 Semifinals
Falls City Sacred Heart (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (11-0), 5:00 PM
Central Valley (9-0) at BDS (10-0), 5:30 PM
Class 6-Player Semifinals
Sterling (9-0) at Arthur County (8-2), 2:30 PM
McCool Junction (9-0) at Cody-Kilgore (6-2), 2:00 PM