KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks on Stream 1 with Underwood at Tri-Center and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on the call of Sidney at Shenandoah on Stream 2.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekTwoAmended.jpg
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 20 previews below.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 2

Triangle

Sidney at Shenandoah

Clarinda vs. Panorama (at Corning)

Southwest Valley at Red Oak

8-Man District 7 

Bedford at CAM

East Mills at Stanton-Essex

Lenox at East Union

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

8-Man District 8

Ar-We-Va at Audubon

Boyer Valley at Woodbine (Pryor feature)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

8-Man District 6

Lamoni at Grand View Christian

Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys

Murray at Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren

8-Man District 4

English Valleys at Moravia

WACO, Wayland at New London

Colo-Nesco at Tri-County (ND)

KMAland 11-Man

Treynor at Glenwood

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic

Harlan at Pella

Winterset at Creston/Orient-Macksburg

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer

Underwood at Tri-Center

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

Riverside at West Monona

IKM-Manning at Southeast Valley

Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley

Cardinal at Wayne

ACGC at Central Decatur

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North

Sioux City East vs. Fort Dodge (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Area District 11-Man

Earlham at Van Meter

South Hamilton at Madrid

Woodward-Granger at Ogden

Ridge View at Cherokee

Westwood at Akron-Westfield

Woodbury Central at Unity Christian

North Mahaska at Colfax-Mingo

Clarke at Interstate 35, Truro 

PCM at Pella Christian

Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully

West Central Valley at Eagle Grove

Sioux Central at East Sac County

MMCRU at MVAOCOU

OABCIG at Spirit Lake

Chariton at Des Moines Christian

South Central Calhoun at Greene County

West Lyon at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Storm Lake at Humboldt

Carroll at Webster City

Missouri 8-Man

East Atchison at North-West Nodaway

Rock Port at Platte Valley

Stewartsville at Mound City

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at Southwest Livingston

DeKalb at King City

North Andrew at Bishop LeBlond

Stanberry at Albany

Doniphan West at Worth County

Midland Empire Conference

Harrisonville at Maryville

Pleasant Hill at Benton

Cameron at Southeast 

Chillicothe at Kirksville

Athison KS at Lafayette

St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man

Louisville at Nebraska City

Ralston at Plattsmouth

Fort Calhoun at Auburn

Ashland-Greenwood at Milford

Raymond Central at Falls City

Fillmore Central at Syracuse

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Clarkson/Leigh at Elmwood-Murdock

Tri-County at Weeping Water

Southern at Johnson County Central 

Nebraska Lutheran at Falls City Sacred Heart

Lourdes Central Catholic at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Palmyra at Omaha Brownell Talbot

BDS at Johnson-Brock

KMAland Nebraska 6-Man

Elba at Sterling

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Beatrice at Lexington

McCook at Crete

Elkhorn North at Norris

Skutt Catholic at Waverly

Fairbury at Superior 

Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran

Malcolm at Yutan

Boys Town at Platteview

Adams Central at Wahoo

Aquinas Catholic at Centennial

Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Winside at Cedar Bluffs

Conestoga at Freeman

Humboldt-TRS at Diller-Odell

Allen at Mead

High Plains at Omaha Christian Academy

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Lewiston at Red Cloud

Pawnee City at Dorchester

Metro Conference

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Papillion-LaVista at Creighton Prep

Millard South at Elkhorn South

Millard West at Millard North

