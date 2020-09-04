(KMAland) -- Week 2 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks on Stream 1 with Underwood at Tri-Center and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on the call of Sidney at Shenandoah on Stream 2.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 20 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 2
Triangle
Sidney at Shenandoah
Clarinda vs. Panorama (at Corning)
8-Man District 7
Bedford at CAM
East Mills at Stanton-Essex
Lenox at East Union
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
8-Man District 8
Ar-We-Va at Audubon
Boyer Valley at Woodbine (Pryor feature)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston
8-Man District 6
Lamoni at Grand View Christian
Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys
Murray at Melcher-Dallas
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
8-Man District 4
English Valleys at Moravia
WACO, Wayland at New London
Colo-Nesco at Tri-County (ND)
KMAland 11-Man
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic
Harlan at Pella
Winterset at Creston/Orient-Macksburg
Denison-Schleswig at Spencer
Underwood at Tri-Center
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
Riverside at West Monona
IKM-Manning at Southeast Valley
Mount Ayr at Nodaway Valley
Cardinal at Wayne
ACGC at Central Decatur
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines North
Sioux City East vs. Fort Dodge (at Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Sioux City North at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Area District 11-Man
Earlham at Van Meter
South Hamilton at Madrid
Woodward-Granger at Ogden
Ridge View at Cherokee
Westwood at Akron-Westfield
Woodbury Central at Unity Christian
North Mahaska at Colfax-Mingo
Clarke at Interstate 35, Truro
PCM at Pella Christian
Pleasantville at Lynnville-Sully
West Central Valley at Eagle Grove
Sioux Central at East Sac County
MMCRU at MVAOCOU
OABCIG at Spirit Lake
Chariton at Des Moines Christian
South Central Calhoun at Greene County
West Lyon at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Storm Lake at Humboldt
Carroll at Webster City
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison at North-West Nodaway
Rock Port at Platte Valley
Stewartsville at Mound City
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt at Southwest Livingston
DeKalb at King City
North Andrew at Bishop LeBlond
Stanberry at Albany
Doniphan West at Worth County
Midland Empire Conference
Harrisonville at Maryville
Pleasant Hill at Benton
Cameron at Southeast
Chillicothe at Kirksville
Athison KS at Lafayette
St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Louisville at Nebraska City
Ralston at Plattsmouth
Fort Calhoun at Auburn
Ashland-Greenwood at Milford
Raymond Central at Falls City
Fillmore Central at Syracuse
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Clarkson/Leigh at Elmwood-Murdock
Tri-County at Weeping Water
Southern at Johnson County Central
Nebraska Lutheran at Falls City Sacred Heart
Lourdes Central Catholic at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Palmyra at Omaha Brownell Talbot
BDS at Johnson-Brock
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Elba at Sterling
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Beatrice at Lexington
McCook at Crete
Elkhorn North at Norris
Skutt Catholic at Waverly
Fairbury at Superior
Lincoln Christian at Lincoln Lutheran
Malcolm at Yutan
Boys Town at Platteview
Adams Central at Wahoo
Aquinas Catholic at Centennial
Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann
Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Winside at Cedar Bluffs
Conestoga at Freeman
Humboldt-TRS at Diller-Odell
Allen at Mead
High Plains at Omaha Christian Academy
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Lewiston at Red Cloud
Pawnee City at Dorchester
Metro Conference
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Papillion-LaVista at Creighton Prep
Millard South at Elkhorn South
Millard West at Millard North