(KMAland) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini on Stream 1 with Harlan hosting Glenwood and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream 2 with Clarinda at Red Oak.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekThreeAmended.jpg

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 3

Class 2A District 7 

Shenandoah (2-0) vs. Alta-Aurelia (0-2) **Non-District

Clarinda (0-2) at Red Oak (0-2) 

Atlantic (1-1) at Greene County (1-1)

8-Man District 7 

East Union (0-2) at CAM, Anita (2-0)

Fremont-Mills (2-0) at East Mills (1-1)

Lenox (2-0) at Griswold (0-2)

Stanton-Essex (1-1) at Bedford (0-2)

8-Man District 8 

Audubon (2-0) at West Harrison (1-1)

Boyer Valley (1-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0)

Glidden-Ralston (0-2) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-2)

Woodbine (2-0) at Ar-We-Va (0-2)

8-Man District 6

Grand View Christian (1-1) at Murray (1-1)

Lamoni (1-1) at Mormon Trail (1-1)

Melcher-Dallas (0-2) at Martensdale-St. Marys (2-0)

Southeast Warren (2-0) at Seymour (0-2)

8-Man District 4

Moravia (0-2, 0-2) at Baxter (0-2) **Non-District

Winfield-Mount Union (1-1, 1-1) at Twin Cedars (0-0, 0-0)

English Valleys (2-0, 2-0) at Tri-County (0-2, 0-1)

Lone Tree (0-1, 0-1) at WACO, Wayland (1-1, 0-1)

Montezuma (2-0, 1-0) at New London (2-0, 2-0)

Class A District 10 

Logan-Magnolia (2-0) at Westwood (2-0)

Ridge View (1-1) at West Monona (0-2)

Woodbury Central (1-1) at IKM-Manning (0-2)

Class A District 9 

AHSTW (1-1) at Southwest Valley (3-0)

St. Albert (0-2) at Riverside (2-0)

Tri-Center (1-1) at Sidney (0-2)

Class A District 8 

Madrid (0-2) at Nodaway Valley (1-2)

Ogden (1-1) at Earlham (1-1)

Class 1A District 9 

MVAOCOU (0-2) at Underwood (2-0)

Missouri Valley (0-2) at OABCIG (2-0)

Treynor (1-1) at East Sac County (0-2)

Class 1A District 8 

West Central Valley (1-1) at Kuemper Catholic (0-2)

Van Meter (2-0) at Panorama (1-1)

Woodward-Granger (2-0) at ACGC (1-1)

Class 1A District 7 

Mount Ayr (2-0) at Pleasantville (2-0)

Pella Christian (0-2) at Central Decatur (1-1)

Colfax-Mingo (0-2) at Interstate 35, Truro (2-0)

Class 3A District 9 

Glenwood (2-0) at Harlan (2-0) Aidan Hall story

Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-1) at Lewis Central (2-0)

Carroll (1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (0-2)

Class 3A District 1 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1)

Spencer (1-1) at LeMars (0-1)

Storm Lake (0-2) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-1)

Class 4A 

Abraham Lincoln (2-0) at Urbandale (2-0)

Sioux City North (1-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-1)

Sioux City West (0-2) at Sioux City East (1-1)

Missouri 8-Man 

Stewartsville (1-1) at Rock Port (1-1)

Platte Valley (1-1) at North-West Nodaway (0-2)

Albany (0-1) at Mound City (2-0)

Schuyler County (1-1) at Worth County (1-1)

Southwest Livingston (2-0) at DeKalb (0-2)

King City (1-1) at Stanberry (2-0)

North Andrew (2-0) at Pattonsburg (2-0)

Bishop LeBlond (0-2) at Doniphan West (0-1)

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe (0-2) at Maryville (1-1)

Benton (0-2) at Lafayette (1-1)

St. Pius X (2-0) at Cameron (2-0)

KMAland Nebraska 11-Man 

Nebraska City (1-1) at Omaha Concordia (0-2)

Plattsmouth (2-0) at Elkhorn North (0-2)

Arlington (0-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (2-0)

Syracuse (0-2) at Louisville (2-0)

Auburn (1-1) at Platteview (1-1)

Malcolm (0-1) at Falls City (1-1)

KMAland Nebraska 8-Man

Elmwood-Murdock (1-1) at Tri County (2-0)

Weeping Water (1-1) at Johnson County Central (0-2)

Palmyra (1-1) at Conestoga (0-2)

BDS (2-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0)

Johnson-Brock (1-1) at Lourdes Central Catholic (0-2)

KMAland Nebraska 6-Man

Sterling (2-0) at Parkview Christian (1-0) -- SATURDAY

Nebraska Area District 11-Man

Beatrice (1-1) at Blair (1-1)

Seward (2-0) at Crete (0-1)

Bennington (2-0) at Norris (2-0)

Sutton (1-1) at Fairbury (0-1)

Lincoln Christian (2-0) at Fort Calhoun (0-2)

Milford (0-1) at Fillmore Central (1-1)

Schuyler (1-2) at Raymond Central (2-0)

Wahoo (1-1) at Boys Town (0-2)

Bishop Neumann (1-1) at Doniphan-Trumbull (0-2)

Centennial (1-1) at Grand Island Central Catholic (0-2)

Archbishop Bergan (2-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-1)

Superior (1-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (2-0)

Yutan (1-1) at Ponca (0-2)

Nebraska Area District 8-Man

Nebraska Lutheran (0-2) at Cedar Bluffs (0-2)

Omaha Brownell Talbot (1-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-2)

Freeman (1-1) at Southern (2-0)

Thayer Central (1-1) at Humboldt-TRS (0-2)

Diller-Odell (1-1) at Lawrence-Nelson (1-1)

Mead (0-2) at Osceola (2-0)

Nebraska Area District 6-Man

Deshler (0-1) at Franklin (1-0)

Dorchester (2-0) at Lewiston (0-1)

Meridian (0-1) at Wilcox-Hildreth (0-1)

Pawnee City (0-1) at McCool Junction (1-0)

Metro Conference

Bellevue West (1-0) at North Platte (2-0)

Gretna (1-0) at Papillion-La Vista South (0-2)

Millard South (2-0) at Millard West (1-1)

Papillion-La Vista (1-1) at Omaha Westside (1-0)

