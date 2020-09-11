(KMAland) -- Week 3 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.
Will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini on Stream 1 with Harlan hosting Glenwood and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream 2 with Clarinda at Red Oak.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini on Stream 1 with Harlan hosting Glenwood and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream 2 with Clarinda at Red Oak.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 3
Class 2A District 7
Shenandoah (2-0) vs. Alta-Aurelia (0-2) **Non-District
Clarinda (0-2) at Red Oak (0-2)
Atlantic (1-1) at Greene County (1-1)
8-Man District 7
East Union (0-2) at CAM, Anita (2-0)
Fremont-Mills (2-0) at East Mills (1-1)
Lenox (2-0) at Griswold (0-2)
Stanton-Essex (1-1) at Bedford (0-2)
8-Man District 8
Audubon (2-0) at West Harrison (1-1)
Boyer Valley (1-1) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0)
Glidden-Ralston (0-2) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-2)
Woodbine (2-0) at Ar-We-Va (0-2)
8-Man District 6
Grand View Christian (1-1) at Murray (1-1)
Lamoni (1-1) at Mormon Trail (1-1)
Melcher-Dallas (0-2) at Martensdale-St. Marys (2-0)
Southeast Warren (2-0) at Seymour (0-2)
8-Man District 4
Moravia (0-2, 0-2) at Baxter (0-2) **Non-District
Winfield-Mount Union (1-1, 1-1) at Twin Cedars (0-0, 0-0)
English Valleys (2-0, 2-0) at Tri-County (0-2, 0-1)
Lone Tree (0-1, 0-1) at WACO, Wayland (1-1, 0-1)
Montezuma (2-0, 1-0) at New London (2-0, 2-0)
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia (2-0) at Westwood (2-0)
Ridge View (1-1) at West Monona (0-2)
Woodbury Central (1-1) at IKM-Manning (0-2)
Class A District 9
AHSTW (1-1) at Southwest Valley (3-0)
St. Albert (0-2) at Riverside (2-0)
Tri-Center (1-1) at Sidney (0-2)
Class A District 8
Madrid (0-2) at Nodaway Valley (1-2)
Ogden (1-1) at Earlham (1-1)
Class 1A District 9
MVAOCOU (0-2) at Underwood (2-0)
Missouri Valley (0-2) at OABCIG (2-0)
Treynor (1-1) at East Sac County (0-2)
Class 1A District 8
West Central Valley (1-1) at Kuemper Catholic (0-2)
Van Meter (2-0) at Panorama (1-1)
Woodward-Granger (2-0) at ACGC (1-1)
Class 1A District 7
Mount Ayr (2-0) at Pleasantville (2-0)
Pella Christian (0-2) at Central Decatur (1-1)
Colfax-Mingo (0-2) at Interstate 35, Truro (2-0)
Class 3A District 9
Glenwood (2-0) at Harlan (2-0) Aidan Hall story
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-1) at Lewis Central (2-0)
Carroll (1-1) at Denison-Schleswig (0-2)
Class 3A District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1)
Spencer (1-1) at LeMars (0-1)
Storm Lake (0-2) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-1)
Class 4A
Abraham Lincoln (2-0) at Urbandale (2-0)
Sioux City North (1-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-1)
Sioux City West (0-2) at Sioux City East (1-1)
Missouri 8-Man
Stewartsville (1-1) at Rock Port (1-1)
Platte Valley (1-1) at North-West Nodaway (0-2)
Albany (0-1) at Mound City (2-0)
Schuyler County (1-1) at Worth County (1-1)
Southwest Livingston (2-0) at DeKalb (0-2)
King City (1-1) at Stanberry (2-0)
North Andrew (2-0) at Pattonsburg (2-0)
Bishop LeBlond (0-2) at Doniphan West (0-1)
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe (0-2) at Maryville (1-1)
Benton (0-2) at Lafayette (1-1)
St. Pius X (2-0) at Cameron (2-0)
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Nebraska City (1-1) at Omaha Concordia (0-2)
Plattsmouth (2-0) at Elkhorn North (0-2)
Arlington (0-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (2-0)
Syracuse (0-2) at Louisville (2-0)
Auburn (1-1) at Platteview (1-1)
Malcolm (0-1) at Falls City (1-1)
KMAland Nebraska 8-Man
Elmwood-Murdock (1-1) at Tri County (2-0)
Weeping Water (1-1) at Johnson County Central (0-2)
Palmyra (1-1) at Conestoga (0-2)
BDS (2-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (2-0)
Johnson-Brock (1-1) at Lourdes Central Catholic (0-2)
KMAland Nebraska 6-Man
Sterling (2-0) at Parkview Christian (1-0) -- SATURDAY
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Beatrice (1-1) at Blair (1-1)
Seward (2-0) at Crete (0-1)
Bennington (2-0) at Norris (2-0)
Sutton (1-1) at Fairbury (0-1)
Lincoln Christian (2-0) at Fort Calhoun (0-2)
Milford (0-1) at Fillmore Central (1-1)
Schuyler (1-2) at Raymond Central (2-0)
Wahoo (1-1) at Boys Town (0-2)
Bishop Neumann (1-1) at Doniphan-Trumbull (0-2)
Centennial (1-1) at Grand Island Central Catholic (0-2)
Archbishop Bergan (2-0) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-1)
Superior (1-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (2-0)
Yutan (1-1) at Ponca (0-2)
Nebraska Area District 8-Man
Nebraska Lutheran (0-2) at Cedar Bluffs (0-2)
Omaha Brownell Talbot (1-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-2)
Freeman (1-1) at Southern (2-0)
Thayer Central (1-1) at Humboldt-TRS (0-2)
Diller-Odell (1-1) at Lawrence-Nelson (1-1)
Mead (0-2) at Osceola (2-0)
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Deshler (0-1) at Franklin (1-0)
Dorchester (2-0) at Lewiston (0-1)
Meridian (0-1) at Wilcox-Hildreth (0-1)
Pawnee City (0-1) at McCool Junction (1-0)
Metro Conference
Bellevue West (1-0) at North Platte (2-0)
Gretna (1-0) at Papillion-La Vista South (0-2)
Millard South (2-0) at Millard West (1-1)
Papillion-La Vista (1-1) at Omaha Westside (1-0)