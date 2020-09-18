(KMAland) -- Week 4 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with high school football coverage shows and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Joe Narmi on Stream 1 with St. Albert hosting Southwest Valley and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream 2 with Red Oak at Shenandoah.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 20 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 4
Class 2A District 7
Red Oak (0-3, 0-1) at Shenandoah (2-1, 0-0)
Clarinda (1-2, 1-0) vs. Atlantic (2-1, 1-0) at Glenwood
Nodaway Valley (1-3) at Greene County (1-2, 0-1) -- Non-District
8-Man District 7
Bedford (0-3, 0-3) at Lenox (3-0, 3-0)
CAM, Anita (3-0, 3-0) at East Mills (1-2, 1-2)
Fremont-Mills (3-0, 3-0) at East Union (0-3, 0-3)
Griswold (0-3, 0-3) at Stanton-Essex (2-1, 2-1)
8-Man District 8
Ar-We-Va (0-3, 0-3) at Glidden-Ralston (1-2, 1-2)
Audubon (3-0, 3-0) at Boyer Valley (1-2, 1-2)
West Harrison (1-2, 1-2) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0, 3-0)
Hartington-Newcastle (1-0) at Woodbine (3-0, 3-0) -- Non-District
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0, 3-0) at Southeast Warren (3-0, 3-0)
Mormon Trail (1-2, 1-2) at Grand View Christian (1-2, 1-2)
Murray (2-1, 2-1) at Lamoni (2-1, 2-1)
Seymour (0-3, 0-3) at Melcher-Dallas (0-3, 0-3)
8-Man District 4
Iowa Valley (2-1) at Winfield-Mount Union (2-1, 2-1) -- Non-District
Montezuma (3-0, 2-0) at English Valleys (3-0, 3-0)
New London (2-1, 2-1) at Lone Tree (1-1, 1-1)
Tri-County (0-3, 0-2) at Twin Cedars (0-1, 0-1)
WACO, Wayland (1-2, 0-2) at Moravia (0-3, 0-2)
Class A District 10
West Monona (0-3, 0-1) at IKM-Manning (0-3, 0-1)
Logan-Magnolia (3-0, 1-0) at Oakland-Craig (3-0) -- Non-District
Woodbury Central (3-0, 1-0) at Okoboji (1-2) -- Non-District
Class A District 9
AHSTW (1-2, 0-1) at Sidney (0-3, 0-1)
Riverside (2-1, 0-1) at Tri-Center (2-1, 1-0)
Southwest Valley (4-0, 1-0) at St. Albert (1-2, 1-0)
Class A District 8
Nodaway Valley (1-2, 0-1) at Greene County (1-2) -- Non-District
Wayne (0-2, 0-0) at Madrid (1-2, 1-0)
Class 1A District 9
Underwood (3-0, 1-0) at Treynor (2-1, 1-0)
MVAOCOU (0-3, 0-1) at Missouri Valley (0-3, 0-1)
East Sac County (0-3, 0-1) at OABCIG (3-0, 1-0)
Class 1A District 8
Kuemper Catholic (1-2, 1-0) at ACGC (1-2, 0-1)
Panorama (1-2, 0-1) at Woodward-Granger (3-0, 1-0)
West Central Valley (0-3, 0-1) at Van Meter (3-0, 1-0)
Class 1A District 7
Colfax-Mingo (0-3, 0-1) at Mount Ayr (2-1, 0-1)
Central Decatur (1-2, 0-1) at Pleasantville (3-0, 1-0)
Interstate 35, Truro (3-0, 1-0) at Pella Christian (1-2, 1-0)
Class 3A District 9
Denison-Schleswig (0-3, 0-1) at Harlan (3-0, 1-0)
Glenwood (2-1, 0-1) at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-2, 0-1)
Lewis Central (3-0, 1-0) at Carroll (2-1, 1-0)
Class 3A District 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-2, 0-1) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-2, 0-1)
LeMars (0-2, 0-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1, 1-0)
Spencer (2-1, 1-0) at Storm Lake (1-2, 1-0)
Class 4A
Ankeny (2-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-2)
Sioux City East (2-1) at Sioux City North (2-1)
Missouri 8-Man
DeKalb (0-3) at East Atchison (1-1)
North-West Nodaway (1-2) at Rock Port (2-1)
Mound City (3-0) at Southwest Livingston (3-0)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (1-1) at Platte Valley (1-2)
Stanberry (3-0) at Osceola (0-2)
Worth County (2-1) at Albany (0-2)
North Andrew (3-0) at Stewartsville (1-2)
Bishop LeBlond (0-3) at Keytesville (0-2)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville (2-1, 1-0) at St. Pius X (3-0, 1-0)
Cameron (2-1, 0-1) at Chillicothe (0-3, 0-1)
Lafayette (2-1, 1-0) at Savannah (0-1, 0-0)
Central (2-1) at Benton (0-3, 0-1) -- Non-Conference
KMAland Nebraska 11-Man
Platteview (1-2) at Nebraska City (2-1)
Mount Michael Benedictine (0-3) at Plattsmouth (3-0)
Ashland-Greenwood (3-0) at Wayne (3-0)
Louisville (2-1) at Falls City (2-1)
Syracuse (1-2) at Superior (1-2)
Douglas County West (0-3) at Auburn (2-1)
Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock (1-2, 0-0) at East Butler (0-3) -- Non-District
Conestoga (0-3, 0-0) at Weeping Water (2-1, 0-0)
Cedar Bluffs (0-3, 0-0) at Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-1, 0-0)
Class D1 District 2
Johnson County Central (0-3, 0-0) at Thayer Central (2-1) -- Non-District
Lourdes Central Catholic (1-2, 0-0) at Palmyra (2-1, 0-0)
Freeman (2-1, 0-0) at Humboldt-TRS (0-3, 0-0)
Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (2-1, 0-0) at Mead (0-3, 0-0)
Omaha Christian Academy (0-3, 0-0) at Diller-Odell (2-1, 0-0)
Doniphan West (1-1) at Johson-Brock (1-2) -- Non-District
Nebraska Area District 11-Man
Elkhorn North (0-3) at Beatrice (1-2)
Crete (1-1) at Lexington (1-2)
Norris (2-1) at Roncalli Catholic (1-2)
Waverly (2-1) at Northwest (2-1)
Fairbury (0-2) at Fillmore Central (1-2)
Columbus Lakeview (1-2) at Lincoln Christian (3-0)
Wahoo (2-1) at Milford (1-1)
Malcolm (0-2) at Centennial (1-2)
Raymond Central (3-0) at Fort Calhoun (0-3)
Bishop Neumann (2-1) at Tekamah-Herman (1-2)
Lincoln Lutheran (1-2) at Sutton (2-1)
Sandy Creek (2-2) at Wilber-Clatonia (3-0)
Yutan (2-1) at South Sioux City (1-2)
Nebraska Area District 6-Man
Spalding Academy (2-1) at Deshler (0-2)
Heartland Lutheran (1-0) at Lewiston (0-2)
St. Edward (0-3) at Meridian (0-2)
Parkview Christian (1-1) at Pawnee City (0-2)
Metro Conference
Bellevue West (1-0) at Millard South (3-0)
Creighton Prep (1-1) at Lincoln Southeast (2-0)
Papillion-LaVista (1-2) at Norfolk (0-2)
Omaha Westside (2-0) at Papillion-LaVista South (0-3)
Lincoln Southwest (0-2) at Elkhorn South (1-1)
Lincoln Pius X (1-2) at Gretna (2-0)