Week 5 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 5
Class 2A District 9
Shenandoah (3-1, 1-0) at Clarinda (1-3, 1-1)
Greene County (2-2, 0-1) at Red Oak (0-4, 0-2)
Atlantic (3-1, 2-0) at Des Moines Christian (2-0, 0-0)
8-Man District 7
East Mills (1-3, 1-3) at Bedford (0-4, 0-4)
East Union (0-3, 0-3) at Griswold (0-4, 0-4)
CAM (4-0, 4-0) at Lenox (4-0, 4-0)
8-Man District 8
Boyer Valley (1-3, 1-3) at Ar-We-Va (0-4, 0-4)
Glidden-Ralston (2-2, 2-2) at Audubon (4-0, 4-0)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-3, 0-3) at West Harrison (1-3, 1-3)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0, 4-0) at Woodbine (4-0, 3-0)
8-Man District 6
Grand View Christian (1-3, 1-3) at Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0, 4-0)
Southeast Warren (3-1, 3-1) at Melcher-Dallas (1-3, 1-3)
Mormon Trail (2-2, 2-2) at Murray (2-2, 2-2)
Seymour (0-4, 0-4) at Lamoni (3-1, 3-1)
8-Man District 4
GMG, Garwin (0-4) at Lone Tree (1-2, 1-2) ND
Twin Cedars (0-2, 0-2) at English Valleys (3-1, 3-1)
Moravia (0-4, 0-3) at Montezuma (4-0, 3-0)
Winfield-Mount Union (3-1, 2-1) at New London (3-1, 3-1)
WACO, Wayland (2-2, 1-2) at Tri-County (1-3, 1-2)
Class A District 10
Woodbury Central (4-0, 1-0) at Logan-Magnolia (3-1, 1-0)
IKM-Manning (0-4, 0-2) at Ridge View (2-1, 1-0)
Westwood (2-1, 0-1) at West Monona (1-3, 1-1)
Class A District 9
Sidney (0-4, 0-2) at Riverside (3-1, 1-1)
Southwest Valley (4-1, 1-1) at Tri-Center (2-2, 1-1)
Class A District 8
Nodaway Valley (1-3, 0-1) at Wayne (0-2, 0-0)
Earlham (2-1, 1-0) at ADM (1-3) ND
Class 1A District 9
East Sac County (0-4, 0-2) at Underwood (4-0, 2-0)
Missouri Valley (1-3, 1-1) at Treynor (2-2, 1-1)
OABCIG (4-0, 2-0) at MVAOCOU (0-4, 0-2)
Class 1A District 8
Woodward-Granger (3-1, 1-1) at Kuemper Catholic (1-3, 1-1)
ACGC (2-2, 1-1) at Van Meter (4-0, 2-0)
Panorama (2-2, 1-1) at West Central Valley (0-4, 0-2)
Class 1A District 7
Interstate 35, Truro (3-1, 1-1) at Central Decatur (1-3, 0-2)
Pleasantville (4-0, 2-0) at Colfax-Mingo (0-4, 0-2)
Pella Christian (2-2, 2-0) at Mount Ayr (3-1, 1-1)
Class 3A District 9
Lewis Central (4-0, 2-0) at Glenwood (3-1, 1-1)
Harlan (4-0, 2-0) at Carroll (2-2, 1-1)
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-3, 0-2) at Denison-Schleswig (0-4, 0-2)
Class 3A District 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-3, 0-2) at Spencer (3-1, 2-0)
LeMars (0-3, 0-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (2-2, 1-1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, 2-0) at Storm Lake (1-3, 1-1)
Class 4A
Sioux City North (2-2) at Abraham Lincoln (3-1)
Indianola (1-3) at Sioux City West (0-4)
Missouri 8-Man
Rock Port (3-1) at East Atchison (1-1)
North-West Nodaway (1-3) at Mound City (4-0)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-1) at DeKalb (0-3)
Platte Valley (1-3) at Albany (0-3)
North Shelby (4-0) at North Andrew (4-0)
Pattonsburg (3-1) at Stanberry (3-0)
King City (1-3) at Worth County (3-1)
Archie (4-0) at Bishop LeBlond (1-3)
Orrick (3-1) at Santa Fe (0-2)
Southwest Livingston (3-1) at Stewartsville (1-3)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville (2-2, 1-1) at Cameron (3-1, 1-1)
Chillicothe (0-4, 0-2) at St. Pius X (4-0, 2-0)
Central (1-3) at Savannah (1-1, 1-0) NC
Class 3 District 8
Richmond (2-1) at Lafayette County (4-0)
Northeast (0-4) at St. Joseph Christian (0-3)
Central (1-3) at St. Michael the Archangel (0-3)
Nebraska Class B District 3
Plattsmouth (4-0, 0-0) at Crete (1-1, 0-0)
Beatrice (2-2, 0-0) at Norris (3-1, 0-0)
Mount Michael Benedictine (0-4) at Waverly (2-2) ND
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Milford (1-2, 0-0) at Nebraska City (2-2, 0-0)
Lincoln Christian (4-0, 0-0) at Auburn (3-1, 0-0)
Falls City (3-1, 0-0) at Fairbury (0-3, 0-0)
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood (4-0, 0-0) at Raymond Central (4-0, 0-0)
Louisville (2-2, 0-0) at Malcolm (1-2, 0-0)
Platteview (2-2, 0-0) at Wahoo (3-1, 0-0)
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Centennial (1-3, 0-0) at Syracuse (2-2, 0-0)
Lincoln Lutheran (1-3, 0-0) at Yutan (3-1, 0-0)
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Omaha Brownell Talbot (3-1, 1-0) at Elmwood-Murdock (2-2, 0-0)
Weeping Water (3-1, 1-0) at Cedar Bluffs (0-4, 0-1)
Class D1 District 2
Lourdes Central Catholic (2-2, 1-0) at Conestoga (0-4) ND
Humboldt-TRS (0-4, 0-1) at Johnson County Central (0-4, 0-0)
Palmyra (2-2, 0-1) at Freeman (3-1, 1-0)
Class D2 District 1
Johnson-Brock (1-3, 0-0) at Falls City Sacred Heart (3-1, 1-0)
Mead (0-4, 0-1) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-4, 0-1)
Southern (2-2) at Diller-Odell (3-1, 1-0) ND
Class D6 District 1
Deshler (0-3, 0-0) at Sterling (3-0, 0-0)
Meridian (1-2, 0-0) at Pawnee City (0-3, 0-0)
Lewiston (0-3, 0-0) at Parkview Christian (2-1) ND
Metro Conference
Millard West (1-2) at Creighton Prep (1-2)
Papillion-LaVista South (0-4) at Lincoln Southwest (0-3)
Elkhorn South (2-1) at Papillion-LaVista (2-2)
Gretna (3-0) at Bellevue East (1-3)
Kearney (0-2) at Bellevue West (2-0)
Omaha Westside (3-0) at Grand Island (1-2)