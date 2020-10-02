(KMAland) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks on Stream1 with Underwood hosting OABCIG and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream 2 with Atlantic at Shenandoah.
Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 17 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 6
Class 2A District 9
Atlantic (4-1, 3-0) at Shenandoah (3-2, 1-1)
Clarinda (2-3, 2-1) at Greene County (3-2, 1-1)
Des Moines Christian (2-1, 0-1) at Red Oak (0-5, 0-3)
8-Man District 7
East Mills (2-3, 2-3) at East Union (1-3, 1-3)
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0, 5-0) at Stanton-Essex (3-1, 3-1) ND
8-Man District 8
West Harrison (2-3, 2-3) at Boyer Valley (1-4, 1-4)
Ar-We-Va (1-4, 1-4) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-4, 0-4)
Woodbine (4-1, 3-1) at Glidden-Ralston (2-3, 2-3)
8-Man District 6
Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0, 5-0) at Mormon Trail (2-3, 2-3)
Melcher-Dallas (1-4, 1-4) at Lamoni (4-1, 4-1)
Seymour (0-5, 0-5) at Murray (3-2, 3-2)
Southeast Warren (4-1, 4-1) at Grand View Christian (1-4, 1-4)
8-Man District 4
Lone Tree (2-2, 1-2) at Moravia (0-5, 0-4) SATURDAY
Twin Cedars (0-3, 0-3) at Meskwaki Settlement School (2-3) ND
English Valleys (4-1, 4-1) at Winfield-Mount Union (3-2, 2-2)
Tri-County (1-4, 1-3) at New London (4-1, 4-1)
Montezuma (5-0, 4-0) at WACO, Wayland (3-2, 2-2)
Class A District 10
IKM-Manning (1-4, 1-2) at Westwood (2-2, 0-2)
West Monona (3-2, 2-1) at Logan-Magnolia (4-1, 2-0)
Ridge View (2-2, 1-1) at Woodbury Central (4-1, 1-1)
Class A District 9
Sidney (0-5, 0-3) at Southwest Valley (5-1, 2-1)
Tri-Center (2-3, 1-2) at St. Albert (2-2, 2-0)
Riverside (4-1, 2-1) vs. Davis County (3-1) at Leon ND
Class A District 8
Earlham (2-2, 1-0) at Nodaway Valley (2-3, 1-1)
Ogden (1-2, 0-1) at Wayne (0-3, 0-1)
Perry (0-5) at Madrid (1-2, 1-0) ND
Class 1A District 9
OABCIG (5-0, 3-0) at Underwood (5-0, 3-0)
Treynor (3-2, 2-1) at MVAOCOU (0-5, 0-3)
Missouri Valley (1-4, 1-2) at East Sac County (0-5, 0-3)
Class 1A District 8
ACGC (2-3, 1-2) at Panorama (3-2, 2-1)
Van Meter (5-0, 3-0) at Kuemper Catholic (1-4, 1-2)
Woodward-Granger (4-1, 2-1) at West Central Valley (1-4, 0-3)
Class 1A District 7
Central Decatur (1-4, 0-3) at Colfax-Mingo (0-5, 0-3)
Mount Ayr (4-1, 2-1) at Interstate 35, Truro (4-1, 2-1)
Pella Christian (2-3, 2-1) at Pleasantville (5-0, 3-0)
Class 3A District 9
Carroll (2-3, 1-2) at Glenwood (3-2, 1-2)
Harlan (5-0, 3-0) at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-4, 0-3)
Class 3A District 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-2, 2-1) at Spencer (4-1, 3-0)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1, 3-0) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-4, 0-3)
Storm Lake (1-4, 1-2) at LeMars (0-4, 0-3)
Class 4A
Abraham Lincoln (4-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-4)
Sioux City East (4-1) at Fort Dodge (3-2)
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison (2-1) at Mound City (5-0)
King City (2-3) at Rock Port (3-2)
DeKalb (0-4) at North-West Nodaway (1-4)
Platte Valley (1-4) at Southwest Livingston (4-1)
Stewartsville (1-4) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-1)
Stanberry (4-0) at North Andrew (5-0)
Worth County (3-2) at Orrick (4-1)
Albany (1-3) at Schuyler County (1-4)
Rich Hill (1-3) at Pattonsburg (3-2)
Bishop LeBlond (1-4) at Kansas City East Christian
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville (3-2) at Odessa (5-0)
Cameron (3-2, 1-2) at Savannah (2-1, 1-0)
Chillicothe (0-5, 0-3) at Lafayette (2-2, 1-1)
St. Pius X (5-0, 3-0) at Northeast Kansas City (0-4) NC
Class 3 District 8
Carrollton (3-2) at Richmond (3-1)
Central (1-4) at Kansas City East (0-5)
Nebraska Class B District 3
Norris (4-1, 1-0) at Plattsmouth (5-0, 1-0)
Waverly (3-2, 0-0) at Beatrice (2-3, 0-1)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Nebraska City (2-3, 0-1) at Fairbury (0-4, 0-1)
Auburn (4-1, 1-0) at Milford (2-2, 1-0)
Falls City (4-1, 1-0) at Lincoln Christian (4-1, 0-1)
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Malcolm (2-2, 1-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (5-0, 1-0)
Wahoo (4-1, 1-0) at Louisville (2-3, 0-1)
Raymond Central (4-1, 0-1) at Platteview (2-3, 0-1)
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Syracuse (2-3, 0-1) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-4, 0-1)
Bishop Neumann (3-1, 0-0) at Centennial (2-3, 1-0)
Yutan (4-1, 1-0) at Wilber-Clatonia (3-0, 0-0)
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock (3-2, 1-0) at Weeping Water (4-1, 2-0)
Cedar Bluffs (0-5, 0-2) at Conestoga (0-5, 0-1)
Omaha Brownell Talbot (3-2, 1-1) at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1) ND
Class D1 District 2
Freeman (4-1, 2-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-2, 1-0)
Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1) at Humboldt-TRS (0-4, 0-1) ND
Palmyra (2-3, 0-2) at Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-2) ND
Class D2 District 1
Omaha Christian Academy (0-5, 0-2) at Johnson-Brock (1-4, 0-1)
Diller-Odell (3-2, 1-0) at Mead (1-4, 1-1)
Class D6 District 1
Sterling (4-0, 1-0) at Dorchester (4-0) ND
Metro Conference
Bellevue East (1-4) at Elkhorn South (4-1)
Creighton Prep (2-2) at North Platte (4-0)
Gretna (5-0) at Skutt Catholic (4-1)
Millard North (1-3) at Omaha Westside (5-0)
Millard South (3-1) at Lincoln Pius X (2-3)
Lincoln East (3-2) at Millard West (1-3)
Papillion-LaVista (2-3) at Lincoln Southeast (5-0)
Grand Island (1-3) at Papillion-LaVista South (1-4)