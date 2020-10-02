KMA Football Friday
(KMAland) -- Week 6 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and John Tiarks on Stream1 with Underwood hosting OABCIG and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream 2 with Atlantic at Shenandoah.

Check out our list of reporters for tonight's Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show in the image below.

ConnectionShowWeekSixAmended.jpg

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 17 previews below.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 6

Class 2A District 9  

Atlantic (4-1, 3-0) at Shenandoah (3-2, 1-1)

Clarinda (2-3, 2-1) at Greene County (3-2, 1-1)

Des Moines Christian (2-1, 0-1) at Red Oak (0-5, 0-3)

8-Man District 7  

East Mills (2-3, 2-3) at East Union (1-3, 1-3)

Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0, 5-0) at Stanton-Essex (3-1, 3-1) ND

8-Man District 8  

West Harrison (2-3, 2-3) at Boyer Valley (1-4, 1-4)

Ar-We-Va (1-4, 1-4) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-4, 0-4)

Woodbine (4-1, 3-1) at Glidden-Ralston (2-3, 2-3)

8-Man District 6

Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0, 5-0) at Mormon Trail (2-3, 2-3)

Melcher-Dallas (1-4, 1-4) at Lamoni (4-1, 4-1)

Seymour (0-5, 0-5) at Murray (3-2, 3-2)

Southeast Warren (4-1, 4-1) at Grand View Christian (1-4, 1-4)

8-Man District 4 

Lone Tree (2-2, 1-2) at Moravia (0-5, 0-4) SATURDAY

Twin Cedars (0-3, 0-3) at Meskwaki Settlement School (2-3) ND

English Valleys (4-1, 4-1) at Winfield-Mount Union (3-2, 2-2)

Tri-County (1-4, 1-3) at New London (4-1, 4-1)

Montezuma (5-0, 4-0) at WACO, Wayland (3-2, 2-2)

Class A District 10  

IKM-Manning (1-4, 1-2) at Westwood (2-2, 0-2)

West Monona (3-2, 2-1) at Logan-Magnolia (4-1, 2-0)

Ridge View (2-2, 1-1) at Woodbury Central (4-1, 1-1)

Class A District 9 

Sidney (0-5, 0-3) at Southwest Valley (5-1, 2-1)

Tri-Center (2-3, 1-2) at St. Albert (2-2, 2-0)

Riverside (4-1, 2-1) vs. Davis County (3-1) at Leon ND

Class A District 8  

Earlham (2-2, 1-0) at Nodaway Valley (2-3, 1-1)

Ogden (1-2, 0-1) at Wayne (0-3, 0-1)

Perry (0-5) at Madrid (1-2, 1-0) ND

Class 1A District 9 

OABCIG (5-0, 3-0) at Underwood (5-0, 3-0)

Treynor (3-2, 2-1) at MVAOCOU (0-5, 0-3)

Missouri Valley (1-4, 1-2) at East Sac County (0-5, 0-3)

Class 1A District 8  

ACGC (2-3, 1-2) at Panorama (3-2, 2-1)

Van Meter (5-0, 3-0) at Kuemper Catholic (1-4, 1-2)

Woodward-Granger (4-1, 2-1) at West Central Valley (1-4, 0-3)

Class 1A District 7 

Central Decatur (1-4, 0-3) at Colfax-Mingo (0-5, 0-3)

Mount Ayr (4-1, 2-1) at Interstate 35, Truro (4-1, 2-1)

Pella Christian (2-3, 2-1) at Pleasantville (5-0, 3-0)

Class 3A District 9  

Carroll (2-3, 1-2) at Glenwood (3-2, 1-2)

Harlan (5-0, 3-0) at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-4, 0-3)

Class 3A District 1 

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (3-2, 2-1) at Spencer (4-1, 3-0)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1, 3-0) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-4, 0-3)

Storm Lake (1-4, 1-2) at LeMars (0-4, 0-3)

Class 4A   

Abraham Lincoln (4-1) at Thomas Jefferson (0-4)

Sioux City East (4-1) at Fort Dodge (3-2)

Missouri 8-Man  

East Atchison (2-1) at Mound City (5-0)

King City (2-3) at Rock Port (3-2)

DeKalb (0-4) at North-West Nodaway (1-4)

Platte Valley (1-4) at Southwest Livingston (4-1)

Stewartsville (1-4) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-1)

Stanberry (4-0) at North Andrew (5-0)

Worth County (3-2) at Orrick (4-1)

Albany (1-3) at Schuyler County (1-4)

Rich Hill (1-3) at Pattonsburg (3-2)

Bishop LeBlond (1-4) at Kansas City East Christian 

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville (3-2) at Odessa (5-0)

Cameron (3-2, 1-2) at Savannah (2-1, 1-0)

Chillicothe (0-5, 0-3) at Lafayette (2-2, 1-1)

St. Pius X (5-0, 3-0) at Northeast Kansas City (0-4) NC

Class 3 District 8 

Carrollton (3-2) at Richmond (3-1)

Central (1-4) at Kansas City East (0-5)

Nebraska Class B District 3

Norris (4-1, 1-0) at Plattsmouth (5-0, 1-0)

Waverly (3-2, 0-0) at Beatrice (2-3, 0-1)

Nebraska Class C1 District 1 

Nebraska City (2-3, 0-1) at Fairbury (0-4, 0-1)

Auburn (4-1, 1-0) at Milford (2-2, 1-0)

Falls City (4-1, 1-0) at Lincoln Christian (4-1, 0-1)

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Malcolm (2-2, 1-0) at Ashland-Greenwood (5-0, 1-0)

Wahoo (4-1, 1-0) at Louisville (2-3, 0-1)

Raymond Central (4-1, 0-1) at Platteview (2-3, 0-1)

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Syracuse (2-3, 0-1) at Lincoln Lutheran (1-4, 0-1)

Bishop Neumann (3-1, 0-0) at Centennial (2-3, 1-0)

Yutan (4-1, 1-0) at Wilber-Clatonia (3-0, 0-0)

Nebraska Class D1 District 1 

Elmwood-Murdock (3-2, 1-0) at Weeping Water (4-1, 2-0)

Cedar Bluffs (0-5, 0-2) at Conestoga (0-5, 0-1)

Omaha Brownell Talbot (3-2, 1-1) at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1) ND

Class D1 District 2 

Freeman (4-1, 2-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (3-2, 1-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart (4-1) at Humboldt-TRS (0-4, 0-1) ND

Palmyra (2-3, 0-2) at Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-2) ND

Class D2 District 1 

Omaha Christian Academy (0-5, 0-2) at Johnson-Brock (1-4, 0-1)

Diller-Odell (3-2, 1-0) at Mead (1-4, 1-1)

Class D6 District 1 

Sterling (4-0, 1-0) at Dorchester (4-0) ND

Metro Conference

Bellevue East (1-4) at Elkhorn South (4-1)

Creighton Prep (2-2) at North Platte (4-0)

Gretna (5-0) at Skutt Catholic (4-1)

Millard North (1-3) at Omaha Westside (5-0)

Millard South (3-1) at Lincoln Pius X (2-3)

Lincoln East (3-2) at Millard West (1-3)

Papillion-LaVista (2-3) at Lincoln Southeast (5-0)

Grand Island (1-3) at Papillion-LaVista South (1-4)

