Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 19 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 7
Class 2A District 9
Greene County (4-2, 2-1) at Shenandoah (3-3, 1-2)
Clarinda (2-4, 2-2) at Des Moines Christian (3-2, 1-1)
Red Oak (0-6, 0-4) at Atlantic (5-1, 4-0)
8-Man District 7
East Union (1-4, 1-4) at Bedford (0-5, 0-5)
Stanton-Essex (3-2, 3-1) at CAM, Anita (5-0, 5-0)
Pattonsburg (4-2) at East Mills (3-3, 3-3) ND
Central Valley (5-0) at Fremont-Mills (3-0, 3-0) ND
8-Man District 8
Boyer Valley (1-5, 1-5) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-5, 0-5)
Glidden-Ralston (2-4, 2-4) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0, 5-0)
West Harrison (3-3, 3-3) at Ar-We-Va (2-4, 2-4)
8-Man District 6
Lamoni (5-1, 5-1) at Southeast Warren (5-1, 5-1)
Murray (4-2, 4-2) at Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0, 6-0)
Grand View Christian (1-5, 1-5) at Melcher-Dallas (1-5, 1-5)
Mormon Trail (2-4, 2-4) at Seymour (0-6, 0-6)
8-Man District 4
Lone Tree (3-2, 2-2) at Montezuma (6-0, 5-0)
Moravia (0-6, 0-5) at Tri-County (1-4, 1-4)
New London (5-1, 5-1) at Twin Cedars (0-4, 0-3)
WACO, Wayland (3-3, 2-3) at Winfield-Mount Union (3-3, 2-3)
Collins-Maxwell (2-4) at English Valleys (5-1, 5-1) ND
Class A District 10
Logan-Magnolia (5-1, 3-0) at IKM-Manning (2-4, 2-2)
Ridge View (3-2, 2-1) at Westwood (2-3, 0-3)
West Monona (3-3, 2-2) at Woodbury Central (4-2, 1-2)
Class A District 9
AHSTW (2-2, 1-1) at Tri-Center (2-4, 1-3)
Southwest Valley (6-1, 3-1) at Riverside (5-1, 2-1)
St. Albert (3-2, 3-0) at Sidney (0-6, 0-4)
Class A District 8
Madrid (2-2, 1-0) at Ogden (2-2, 1-1)
Wayne (0-4, 0-2) at Earlham (3-2, 2-0)
Class 1A District 9
Treynor (4-2, 3-1) at OABCIG (6-0, 4-0)
Underwood (5-1, 3-1) at Missouri Valley (1-5, 1-3)
MVAOCOU (0-6, 0-4) at East Sac County (1-5, 1-3)
Class 1A District 8
Kuemper Catholic (1-5, 1-3) at Panorama, Panora (4-2, 3-1)
Van Meter (6-0, 4-0) at Woodward-Granger (5-1, 3-1)
West Central Valley (1-5, 0-4) at ACGC (2-4, 1-3)
Class 1A District 7
Mount Ayr (5-1, 3-1) at Central Decatur (2-4, 1-3)
Pleasantville (5-1, 3-1) at Interstate 35, Truro (4-2, 2-2)
Colfax-Mingo (0-6, 0-4) at Pella Christian (3-3, 3-1)
Class 3A District 9
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-5, 0-4) at Carroll (2-4, 1-3)
Glenwood (4-2, 2-2) at Denison-Schleswig (1-4, 1-2)
Lewis Central (5-0, 3-0) at Harlan (6-0, 4-0)
Class 3A District 1
LeMars (0-5, 0-4) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-5, 0-4)
Spencer (4-2, 3-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1, 4-0)
Storm Lake (2-4, 2-2) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4-2, 3-1)
Class 4A
Thomas Jefferson (0-5) at Sioux City West (0-6)
Sioux City East (5-1) at Abraham Lincoln (5-1)
Marshalltown (2-4) at Sioux City North (3-3)
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison (3-1) at Stewartsville (1-5)
North-West Nodaway (2-4) at Bishop LeBlond (2-4)
Mound City (5-1) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (4-1)
Platte Valley (1-5) at DeKalb (0-5)
North Andrew (6-0) at Albany (2-3)
Stanberry (4-1) at North Shelby (5-1)
Santa Fe (0-4) at Orrick (4-2)
King City (3-3) at Schyler County (1-5)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville (3-3) at Lincoln College Prep (4-1) NC
Lafayette (3-2, 2-1) at Cameron (3-3, 1-3)
Benton (1-3, 0-1) at St. Pius X (5-0, 3-0)
Savannah (3-1, 2-0) at Chillicothe (0-6, 0-3)
Class 3 District 8
Kansas City East (1-5) at Northeast Kansas City (0-4)
Holden (0-4) at Richmond (4-1)
University Academy Charter (2-4) at Central (1-5)
Nebraska Class B District 3
Plattsmouth (5-1, 1-1) at Waverly (4-2, 1-0)
Crete (1-3, 0-1) at Norris (5-1, 2-0)
Seward (2-4) at Beatrice (2-4, 0-2) ND
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Nebraska City (2-4, 0-2) at Auburn (5-1, 2-0)
Milford (2-3, 1-1) at Falls City (4-2, 1-1)
Fairbury (1-5, 1-1) at Lincoln Christian (5-1, 1-1)
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood (6-0, 2-0) at Wahoo (4-1, 2-0)
Platteview (2-4, 0-2) at Louisville (2-3, 0-1)
Raymond Central (5-1, 1-1) at Malcolm (3-3, 1-1)
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Yutan (5-1, 1-0) at Syracuse (2-4, 0-2)
Lincoln Lutheran (2-4, 1-1) at Bishop Neumann (3-2, 0-1)
Wilber-Clatonia (3-1, 0-1) at Centennial (3-3, 2-0)
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Conestoga (1-5, 1-1) at Elmwood-Murdock (3-3, 1-1)
Cedar Bluffs (0-6, 0-3) at Mead (2-4) ND
Nebraska Class D1 District 2
Humboldt-TRS (0-5, 0-1) at Johnson County Central (0-4, 0-0)
Class D2 District 1
Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1, 2-0) at Omaha Christian Academy (0-6, 0-3)
Johnson-Brock (2-4, 1-1) at Diller-Odell (3-3, 1-1)
Class D6 District 1
Sterling (5-0, 2-0) at Pawnee City (2-3, 2-0)
Deshler (0-5, 0-2) at Lewiston (0-5, 0-1)
Meridian (2-3, 1-1) at McCool Junction (4-0) ND
Metro Conference
Lincoln Southeast (6-0) at Bellevue East (1-5)
Millard West (1-4) at Bellevue West (3-0)
Lincoln Northeast (0-6) at Creighton Prep (3-2)
Elkhorn South (5-1) at Gretna (6-0)
Grand Island (2-3) at Millard North (1-4)
Omaha Westside (6-0) at Norfolk (0-4)
Papillion-LaVista (2-4) at Lincoln Southwest (2-4)