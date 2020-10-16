(KMAland) -- Week 8 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.
KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson on Stream1 with Stanton-Essex at Murray and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream2 with Clarinda hosting Shenandoah.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 20 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 8
Class 2A Pod 16
Shenandoah (3-4) at Clarinda (3-4)
Red Oak (0-7) at Greene County (5-2)
Class 2A Pod 15
Des Moines Christian (4-2) at Albia (3-4)
Class 8-Man Pod 16
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-6) at Fremont-Mills (3-1)
Glidden-Ralston (2-5) at Woodbine (5-1)
Class 8-Man Pod 15
Griswold (0-5) at CAM, Anita (6-0)
Stanton-Essex (3-3) at Murray (4-3)
Class 8-Man Pod 14
East Mills (4-3) at Lenox (4-1)
Bedford (0-5) at Audubon (5-0)
Class 8-Man Pod 13
Collins-Maxwell (2-5) at Mormon Trail (3-4)
Class 8-Man Pod 12
Seymour (0-7) at Southeast Warren (6-1)
Grand View Christian (1-6) at Lamoni (5-2)
Class 8-Man Pod 11
Moravia (1-6) at English Valleys (6-1)
WACO, Wayland (2-4) at New London (6-1)
Class 8-Man Pod 3
River Valley (1-5) at Harris-Lake Park (4-2)
Class 8-Man Pod 2
Ar-We-Va (3-4) at Kingsley-Pierson (3-4)
West Bend-Mallard (1-6) at Newell-Fonda (6-1)
Class 8-Man Pod 1
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (1-5) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (6-0)
Boyer Valley (2-5) at West Harrison (3-4)
Class A Pod 16
IKM-Manning (2-5) at Southwest Valley (6-2)
Class A Pod 15
Tri-Center (2-4) at Lawton-Bronson (4-2)
AHSTW (2-2) at Riverside (6-1)
Class A Pod 14
Sidney (0-7) at St. Albert (4-2)
West Monona (3-4) at Woodbury Central (4-3)
Class A Pod 13
Wayne (0-5) at Earlham (4-2)
Nodaway Valley (2-5) at North Mahaska (3-4)
Class 1A Pod 16
Missouri Valley (1-6) at East Sac County (2-5)
Class 1A Pod 15
West Central Valley (1-6) at Underwood (6-1)
Colfax-Mingo (0-7) at Woodward-Granger (5-2)
Class 1A Pod 14
Central Decatur (2-5) at Interstate 35, Truro (5-2)
Class 1A Pod 3
MVAOCOU (0-7) at Treynor (4-3)
Class 1A Pod 2
Kuemper Catholic (1-6) at Pocahontas Area (5-2)
Eagle Grove (0-5) at Emmetsburg (5-1)
Class 3A Pod 16
Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-6) at Lewis Central (5-1)
Norwalk (1-5) at Glenwood (5-2)
Class 3A Pod 15
ADM (2-4) at Bondurant-Farrar (4-3)
Class 3A Pod 3
LeMars (1-5) at Storm Lake (2-5)
Class 3A Pod 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-6) at Humboldt (4-3)
Class 3A Pod 1
Denison-Schleswig (1-5) at Carroll (3-4)
Class 4A Pod 14
Sioux City West (0-7) at Thomas Jefferson (1-5)
Missouri 8-Man
East Atchison (4-1) at Stanberry (5-1)
Mound City (5-2) at DeKalb (0-6)
Southwest Livingston (6-1) at North-West Nodaway (2-5)
Stewartsville (1-6) Platte Valley (2-5)
Worth County (4-2) at North Andrew (7-0)
Albany (2-4) at King City (4-3)
Schuyler County (1-6) at Bishop LeBlond (3-4)
North Shelby (5-2) at Orrick (5-2)
Pattonsburg (4-3) at St. Paul Lutheran (5-1)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville (4-3, 2-1) at Savannah (4-1, 3-0)
Lafayette (3-3, 2-2) at St. Pius X (6-0, 4-0)
Cameron (4-3, 2-3) at Benton (1-4, 0-2)
Kansas City East (2-5) at Chillicothe (0-7, 0-4) NC
Class 3 District 8
Richmond (5-1) at Knob Noster (2-3)
Northeast Kansas City (0-5) at Pembroke Hill (3-2)
Nebraska Class B District 3
Beatrice (3-4, 0-2) at Plattsmouth (5-2, 1-2)
Waverly (5-2, 2-0) at Crete (1-4, 0-2)
Norris (6-1, 3-0) at Lincoln Pius X (2-4) ND
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Auburn (6-1, 3-0) at Fairbury (1-6, 1-2)
Falls City (4-3, 1-2) at Nebraska City (2-5, 0-3)
Lincoln Christian (6-1, 2-1) at Milford (3-3, 2-1)
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Louisville (3-3, 1-1) at Ashland-Greenwood (7-0, 3-0)
Malcolm (4-3, 2-1) at Platteview (2-5, 0-3)
Wahoo (4-2, 2-1) at Raymond Central (5-2, 1-2)
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Syracuse (2-5, 0-3) at Wilber-Clatonia (4-1, 1-1)
Bishop Neumann (4-2, 1-1) at Yutan (6-1, 2-0)
Centennial (3-4, 2-1) at Lincoln Lutheran (2-5, 1-2)
Nebraska Class D1 District 1
Elmwood-Murdock (4-3, 2-1) at Cedar Bluffs (0-7, 0-3)
Nebraska Class D2 District 1
Mead (3-4, 2-1) at Johnson-Brock (3-4, 2-1)
Nebraska Class D6 District 1
Lewiston (0-6, 0-2) at Sterling (6-0, 3-0)
Meridian (2-4, 1-1) at Deshler (1-5, 1-2)
Metro Conference
Bellevue East (2-5) at Papillion-LaVista (2-5)
Lincoln North Star (3-4) at Millard South (5-1)
Millard West (1-5) at North Platte (4-2)
Millard North (2-4) at Fremont (5-2)
St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1) at Omaha Westside (7-0)