KMA Football Friday
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Week 8 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland.

KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:10 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.

Listen to all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. We will also have two games on our KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson on Stream1 with Stanton-Essex at Murray and Austin McNorton and Tom Moore on Stream2 with Clarinda hosting Shenandoah.

Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 20 previews below.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 8

Class 2A Pod 16 

Shenandoah (3-4) at Clarinda (3-4)

Red Oak (0-7) at Greene County (5-2)

Class 2A Pod 15 

Des Moines Christian (4-2) at Albia (3-4)

Class 8-Man Pod 16 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (0-6) at Fremont-Mills (3-1)

Glidden-Ralston (2-5) at Woodbine (5-1)

Class 8-Man Pod 15 

Griswold (0-5) at CAM, Anita (6-0)

Stanton-Essex (3-3) at Murray (4-3)

Class 8-Man Pod 14 

East Mills (4-3) at Lenox (4-1)

Bedford (0-5) at Audubon (5-0)

Class 8-Man Pod 13 

Collins-Maxwell (2-5) at Mormon Trail (3-4)

Class 8-Man Pod 12 

Seymour (0-7) at Southeast Warren (6-1)

Grand View Christian (1-6) at Lamoni (5-2)

Class 8-Man Pod 11 

Moravia (1-6) at English Valleys (6-1)

WACO, Wayland (2-4) at New London (6-1)

Class 8-Man Pod 3 

River Valley (1-5) at Harris-Lake Park (4-2)

Class 8-Man Pod 2 

Ar-We-Va (3-4) at Kingsley-Pierson (3-4)

West Bend-Mallard (1-6) at Newell-Fonda (6-1)

Class 8-Man Pod 1 

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (1-5) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (6-0)

Boyer Valley (2-5) at West Harrison (3-4)

Class A Pod 16 

IKM-Manning (2-5) at Southwest Valley (6-2)

Class A Pod 15 

Tri-Center (2-4) at Lawton-Bronson (4-2)

AHSTW (2-2) at Riverside (6-1)

Class A Pod 14 

Sidney (0-7) at St. Albert (4-2)

West Monona (3-4) at Woodbury Central (4-3)

Class A Pod 13 

Wayne (0-5) at Earlham (4-2)

Nodaway Valley (2-5) at North Mahaska (3-4)

Class 1A Pod 16 

Missouri Valley (1-6) at East Sac County (2-5)

Class 1A Pod 15 

West Central Valley (1-6) at Underwood (6-1)

Colfax-Mingo (0-7) at Woodward-Granger (5-2)

Class 1A Pod 14 

Central Decatur (2-5) at Interstate 35, Truro (5-2)

Class 1A Pod 3 

MVAOCOU (0-7) at Treynor (4-3)

Class 1A Pod 2 

Kuemper Catholic (1-6) at Pocahontas Area (5-2)

Eagle Grove (0-5) at Emmetsburg (5-1)

Class 3A Pod 16 

Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-6) at Lewis Central (5-1)

Norwalk (1-5) at Glenwood (5-2)

Class 3A Pod 15 

ADM (2-4) at Bondurant-Farrar (4-3)

Class 3A Pod 3 

LeMars (1-5) at Storm Lake (2-5)

Class 3A Pod 2 

Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-6) at Humboldt (4-3)

Class 3A Pod 1 

Denison-Schleswig (1-5) at Carroll (3-4)

Class 4A Pod 14 

Sioux City West (0-7) at Thomas Jefferson (1-5)

Missouri 8-Man   

East Atchison (4-1) at Stanberry (5-1)

Mound City (5-2) at DeKalb (0-6)

Southwest Livingston (6-1) at North-West Nodaway (2-5)

Stewartsville (1-6) Platte Valley (2-5)

Worth County (4-2) at North Andrew (7-0)

Albany (2-4) at King City (4-3)

Schuyler County (1-6) at Bishop LeBlond (3-4)

North Shelby (5-2) at Orrick (5-2)

Pattonsburg (4-3) at St. Paul Lutheran (5-1)

Midland Empire Conference 

Maryville (4-3, 2-1) at Savannah (4-1, 3-0)

Lafayette (3-3, 2-2) at St. Pius X (6-0, 4-0)

Cameron (4-3, 2-3) at Benton (1-4, 0-2)

Kansas City East (2-5) at Chillicothe (0-7, 0-4) NC

Class 3 District 8 

Richmond (5-1) at Knob Noster (2-3)

Northeast Kansas City (0-5) at Pembroke Hill (3-2)

Nebraska Class B District 3 

Beatrice (3-4, 0-2) at Plattsmouth (5-2, 1-2) 

Waverly (5-2, 2-0) at Crete (1-4, 0-2)

Norris (6-1, 3-0) at Lincoln Pius X (2-4) ND

Nebraska Class C1 District 1  

Auburn (6-1, 3-0) at Fairbury (1-6, 1-2)

Falls City (4-3, 1-2) at Nebraska City (2-5, 0-3)

Lincoln Christian (6-1, 2-1) at Milford (3-3, 2-1)

Nebraska Class C1 District 2 

Louisville (3-3, 1-1) at Ashland-Greenwood (7-0, 3-0)

Malcolm (4-3, 2-1) at Platteview (2-5, 0-3)

Wahoo (4-2, 2-1) at Raymond Central (5-2, 1-2)

Nebraska Class C2 District 1 

Syracuse (2-5, 0-3) at Wilber-Clatonia (4-1, 1-1)

Bishop Neumann (4-2, 1-1) at Yutan (6-1, 2-0)

Centennial (3-4, 2-1) at Lincoln Lutheran (2-5, 1-2)

Nebraska Class D1 District 1 

Elmwood-Murdock (4-3, 2-1) at Cedar Bluffs (0-7, 0-3)

Nebraska Class D2 District 1 

Mead (3-4, 2-1) at Johnson-Brock (3-4, 2-1)

Nebraska Class D6 District 1 

Lewiston (0-6, 0-2) at Sterling (6-0, 3-0)

Meridian (2-4, 1-1) at Deshler (1-5, 1-2)

Metro Conference

Bellevue East (2-5) at Papillion-LaVista (2-5)

Lincoln North Star (3-4) at Millard South (5-1)

Millard West (1-5) at North Platte (4-2)

Millard North (2-4) at Fremont (5-2)

St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1) at Omaha Westside (7-0)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.