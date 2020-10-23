(KMAland) -- Week 9 of the high school football season is jampacked with terrific games in KMAland, including pod championships in Iowa.
Here's a look at the full schedule we are tracking tonight. You'll find links to our 21 previews below.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 9/ROUND 2
Class 2A Pod Championships
16: Clarinda (4-4) at Greene County (6-2)
15: Des Moines Christian (4-2) at Atlantic (6-1)
Class 8-Man Pod Championships
16: Woodbine (6-1) at Fremont-Mills (4-1)
15: Stanton-Essex (4-3) at CAM, Anita (7-0)
14: East Mills (5-3) at Audubon (6-0)
13: Collins-Maxwell (4-4) at Martensdale-St. Marys (7-0)
12: Lamoni (6-2) at Southeast Warren (7-1)
3: Harris-Lake Park (5-2) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0)
1: West Harrison (4-4) at St. Mary’s, Remsen (7-0)
Class A Pod Championships
16: IKM-Manning (3-5) at Logan-Magnolia (6-1)
15: Riverside (7-1) at Lawton-Bronson (5-2)
14: Woodbury Central (5-3) vs. St. Albert (5-2) at Missouri Valley
13: Nodaway Valley (3-5) at Earlham (4-2)
Class 1A Pod Championships
15: Woodward-Granger (6-2) at Underwood (7-1)
14: Interstate 35, Truro (6-2) at Mount Ayr (6-1)
3: Treynor (5-3) at Western Christian (4-3)
2: Kuemper Catholic (2-6) at Emmetsburg (6-1)
Class 3A Pod Championships
16: Norwalk (2-5) at Lewis Central (6-1)
15: Bondurant-Farrar (5-3) at Harlan (7-0)
3: Denison-Schleswig (2-5) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2)
Class 4A Pod Championships
1: Ankeny Centennial (1-5) at Sioux City East (6-1)
14: Thomas Jefferson (2-5) at Ankeny (6-1)
15: Sioux City North (3-4) at Dowling Catholic (5-1)
16: WDM Valley (2-4) at Abraham Lincoln (5-2)
Missouri 8-Man
Platte Valley (2-6) at East Atchison (4-2)
Rock Port (3-3) at Mound City (6-2)
North-West Nodaway (2-6) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (5-1)
Schuyler County (1-7) at North Andrew (8-0)
Worth County (4-3) at Stanberry (6-1)
Southwest Livingston (7-1) at King City (4-4)
Albany (3-4) at Pattonsburg (5-3)
DeKalb (0-7) at Stewartsville (2-6)
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville (5-3, 3-1) at Lafayette (3-4, 2-3)
St. Pius X (7-0, 5-0) at Savannah (4-2, 3-1)
Chillicothe (1-7, 0-4) at Benton (1-5, 0-3)
Class 3 District 8
Northeast Kansas City (0-6) at Harmon KS
Richmond (6-1) at Lexington (8-0)
Nebraska Class B District 3
Norris (7-1, 3-0) at Waverly (6-2, 3-0)
Crete (1-5, 0-3) at Beatrice (3-5, 0-3)
Nebraska Class C1 District 1
Falls City (5-3, 2-2) at Auburn (6-1, 4-0)
Nebraska Class C1 District 2
Ashland-Greenwood (8-0, 4-0) at Platteview (3-5, 1-3)
Raymond Central (5-3, 1-3) at Louisville (3-4, 1-2)
Malcolm (4-4, 2-2) at Wahoo (5-2, 2-1)
Nebraska Class C2 District 1
Bishop Neumann (4-3, 1-2) at Syracuse (2-6, 0-4)
Centennial (3-5, 2-2) at Yutan (7-1, 4-0)
Wilber-Clatonia (5-1, 2-1) at Lincoln Lutheran (3-5, 2-2)
Nebraska Class D6 District 1
Sterling (7-0, 3-0) at Meridian (2-5, 1-2)
Pawnee City (2-5, 1-2) at Lewiston (0-7, 0-3)
Deshler (2-5, 2-2) at Wilcox-Hildreth (4-3) ND
Class A State Playoffs — First Round
Lincoln Southwest (4-4) at Lincoln North Star (3-5)
Lincoln Northeast (0-8) at Kearney (2-4)
Papillion-LaVista South (1-6) at Fremont (5-3)
Papillion-LaVista (2-6) at Columbus (5-3), 3:00 PM
Bellevue East (2-6) at Millard West (1-6), 7:30 PM
Norfolk (1-7) at Millard North (3-4), 4:00 PM
Lincoln High (1-7) at North Platte (5-2)
Lincoln Pius X (2-6) at Grand Island (3-4)