(KMAland) -- The 2020 KMA Sports Hall of Fame ceremony is going virtual this year!
Check out the complete ceremony with speeches from our 15 Hall of Famers and their presenters in the video below.
This year's class includes:
-Lauren (Anderson) Sinner, Riverside
-Austin Ebertowski, Abraham Lincoln
-Toby Franks, Essex
-Brooke (Graham) Penn, Shenandoah
-Evan Hansen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
-Tom Heithoff, St. Albert
-Karen Jennings, Tri-Center
-Sandy Kirchner, Clarinda
-Kayla (Lindenmeyer) Launius, Bedford
-Brenda (Matheny) Thatcher, Lenox
-Mitch Osborn, Harlan
-Tiffany (Pedersen) Droessler, Atlantic
-Paige (Spangenberg) Baumert, Red Oak
-Allen Stuart, Essex
-Rod Unger, Missouri Valley
View the complete video below.