(KMAland) -- The second and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft was held on Thursday with rounds two through five completed.

The Royas picked took three college pitchers and a college outfielder while the Cardinals had six choices and went with three pitchers, two outfielders and a shortstop.

Dowling Catholic right-handed pitcher Carter Baumler was picked by the Orioles in the fifth round while Missouri pitcher Ian Bedell was selected by the Cardinals in the fourth round. View all the regional choices below.

ROUND 2 

Pick 38: Detroit Tigers — Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

Pick 41: Kansas City Royals — Ben Hernnandez, RHP, De La Salle Institute (Illinois)

Pick 51: Chicago Cubs — Burl Carraway, LHP, Dallas Baptist

Pick 54: St. Louis Cardinals — Masyn Winn, SS, Kingwood HS (Texas)

Pick 58: Oakland Athletics — Jeff Criswell, RHP, Michigan

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND B 

Pick 63: St. Louis Cardinals — Tink Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel HS (Arkansas)

Pick 66: Los Angeles Dodgers — Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

ROUND 2 COMPENSATORY ROUND 

Pick 68: San Francisco Giants — Jimmy Glowenke, SS, Dallas Baptist

Pick 70: St. Louis Cardinals — Alec Burleson, OF, East Carolina

ROUND 3 

Pick 76: Kansas City Royals — Tyler Gentry, OF, Alabama

Pick 78: Seattle Mariners — Kaden Pocovich, 2B, Oklahoma State

Pick 84: Cincinnati Reds — Bryce Bonnin, RHP, Texas Tech

Pick 88: Chicago Cubs — Jordan Nwogu, OF, Michigan

Pick 93: St. Louis Cardinals — Levi Prater, LHP, Oklahoma

Pick 97: Atlanta Braves — Jesse Franklin V, OF, Michigan

ROUND 4 

Pick 105: Kansas City Royals — Chris Chamberlain, LHP, Oregon State

Pick 122: St. Louis Cardinals — Ian Bedell, RHP, Missouri

Pick 123: Washington Nationals — Brady Lindsly, C, Oklahoma

Pick 127: Oakland Athletics — Dane Acker, RHP, Oklahoma

ROUND 5 

Pick 133: Baltimore Orioles — Carter Baumler, RHP, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)

Pick 135: Kansas City Royals — Will Klein, RHP, Eastern Illinois 

Pick 140: Colorado Rockies — Jack Blomgren, SS, Michigan

Pick 152: St. Louis Cardinals — LJ Jones IV, OF, Long Beach State

Pick 156: Atlanta Braves — Bryce Elder, RHP, Texas