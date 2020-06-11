(KMAland) -- The second and final day of the Major League Baseball Draft was held on Thursday with rounds two through five completed.
The Royas picked took three college pitchers and a college outfielder while the Cardinals had six choices and went with three pitchers, two outfielders and a shortstop.
Dowling Catholic right-handed pitcher Carter Baumler was picked by the Orioles in the fifth round while Missouri pitcher Ian Bedell was selected by the Cardinals in the fourth round. View all the regional choices below.
ROUND 2
Pick 38: Detroit Tigers — Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State
Pick 41: Kansas City Royals — Ben Hernnandez, RHP, De La Salle Institute (Illinois)
Pick 51: Chicago Cubs — Burl Carraway, LHP, Dallas Baptist
Pick 54: St. Louis Cardinals — Masyn Winn, SS, Kingwood HS (Texas)
Pick 58: Oakland Athletics — Jeff Criswell, RHP, Michigan
COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUND B
Pick 63: St. Louis Cardinals — Tink Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel HS (Arkansas)
Pick 66: Los Angeles Dodgers — Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech
ROUND 2 COMPENSATORY ROUND
Pick 68: San Francisco Giants — Jimmy Glowenke, SS, Dallas Baptist
Pick 70: St. Louis Cardinals — Alec Burleson, OF, East Carolina
ROUND 3
Pick 76: Kansas City Royals — Tyler Gentry, OF, Alabama
Pick 78: Seattle Mariners — Kaden Pocovich, 2B, Oklahoma State
Pick 84: Cincinnati Reds — Bryce Bonnin, RHP, Texas Tech
Pick 88: Chicago Cubs — Jordan Nwogu, OF, Michigan
Pick 93: St. Louis Cardinals — Levi Prater, LHP, Oklahoma
Pick 97: Atlanta Braves — Jesse Franklin V, OF, Michigan
ROUND 4
Pick 105: Kansas City Royals — Chris Chamberlain, LHP, Oregon State
Pick 122: St. Louis Cardinals — Ian Bedell, RHP, Missouri
Pick 123: Washington Nationals — Brady Lindsly, C, Oklahoma
Pick 127: Oakland Athletics — Dane Acker, RHP, Oklahoma
ROUND 5
Pick 133: Baltimore Orioles — Carter Baumler, RHP, Dowling Catholic (Iowa)
Pick 135: Kansas City Royals — Will Klein, RHP, Eastern Illinois
Pick 140: Colorado Rockies — Jack Blomgren, SS, Michigan
Pick 152: St. Louis Cardinals — LJ Jones IV, OF, Long Beach State
Pick 156: Atlanta Braves — Bryce Elder, RHP, Texas