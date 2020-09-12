(Shenandoah) -- The 2020 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon/Half Marathon and Marathon Relay had great weather, a new course, a familiar winner and social distancing.
While the sun began to rise the buses left for Imogene where the half Marathon would start. The marathon had a different route this time than previous years as the runners started in Shenandoah traveled to Imogene and back rather than the traditional route of a point to point race. The start featured a socially distanced lineup with runners wearing masks. Race coordinator Shelly Warner talked about the set up.
“We’ve had a lot of great volunteers out to help us. Our runners all did the social distancing and had masks on,” Warner said.
The marathon saw a record of 162 marathon runners with 326 runners in all three races. With the half marathon beginning at St. Patrick Church in Imogene at 8:30 the first runner headed down Sheridan Avenue towards the finish line in under 1:20:00. Sean McDermott of Madrid Iowa who was the first to cross the line in a time of 1:19:57.
“I was looking to do some races for this fall but a lot have gotten cancelled. My parents are from Shenandoah and I’ve run on the Wabash Trace before and absolutely loved it so I thought I would come down and run my first half marathon,” the 19 year old McDermott said. “It was super fun with a great course and a great place to run.”
On the women’s side of things it was Steph Jackson of Papillion Nebraska picking up the victory for the half marathon with a time of 1:37:25. Jackson explained her mindset of just being able to run a race.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to be here today. They’ve done a really great job with encouraging people to social distance and have masks, it just feels like they were really prepared and I just feel really thankful,” Jackson said.
With flags from all the different states that were represented in the race today at the finish line, the first female of the marathon to cross the finish is one who was not from around the area. Kim Jakushev of Franklin North Carolina set a new personal best for herself as well as a new course record for women with a time of 3:01:31 smashing the previous record by 20 minutes.
“I never would’ve dreamed that I would be setting a record that’s for sure. There were a lot of good girls out there and they were right there with me,” Jakushev said.
Then on the men’s side of things it was a familiar face crossing the finish line first for the marathon as Cory Logsdon was able to win his seventh in a row. Logsdon was able to finish with a time of 2:44:57 and he talked about how much he enjoyed the race.
“Every year when it’s all said and done it seems to get better and better every year. It will be a race I mark on my calendar next year and I just had a blast today,” Logsdon said.
Logsdon spoke on how he enjoys this course and the community support.
“It still has that nice historic feel of seeing a lot of the town signs when you come into them. There is such great crowd support out there, that’s the one thing this town really has for this event,” Logsdon said.
To see the full list of race results go to: http://onlineraceresults.com/event/view_event.php?event_id=23504
To hear the full interviews with the winners click below.