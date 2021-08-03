(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame will announce its sixth class throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today, we welcome a former Miss Basketball that earned a total of 14 varsity letters during her brilliant career at Underwood, Jamie Totte-Boyd.
The 2004 recipient of Iowa’s Miss Basketball could have easily just focused on one sport, given the fact she was a Division I recruit that went on to a solid career at Kansas. However, she was active in four others – volleyball, softball, golf and track.
“I really enjoyed playing every sport that I could get my hands on,” Totte-Boyd said. “I think it not only helped my athletic ability, but I think it also helped kind of keep things interesting and fun and not get burned out in one sport. I highly recommend playing multiple sports and not specializing.”
While Totte-Boyd made a major impact in a number of sports at Underwood, she was most well known for her basketball, finishing her career with 1,920 career points and 1,007 career rebounds. A three-time first team all-state player she helped Underwood win 94 games over her career, including back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior in 2003 and 2004.
“I was always playing basketball year round,” Totte-Boyd said. “I would do it after the sport that was in season finished for the day. I would go to Omaha and Council Bluffs and do basketball for a while. It never was a chore for me. It was always something fun, which I think was important, too.”
Totte-Boyd and the Eagles had plenty of success in a number of other sports, too. While the girls basketball program captured a pair of state championships, they also qualified for state in softball three times from 2002 to 2004 and went to Cedar Rapids in volleyball in 2003.
“(My teammates) are still my really good friends today,” Totte said. “When we get together it feels like we’re right back and best friends like we’ve always been. I think that was part of our success is that we all were super close together growing up. We did everything together all the time, every sport, and it made our success more rewarding.”
Totte-Boyd would earn All-State honors four different times during the course of her career, picking up first team honors in basketball three times and one time in volleyball. In 2018, she was honored as a member of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Hall of Fame.
“I have to credit a lot of it to my parents,” Totte-Boyd said. “They put me on different teams, and they would drive me all over the place. They let me play on travel teams and play in travel tournaments. I think the more you can get your hands on a ball and have that high level competition, it’s super fun and it makes you better.”
Totte-Boyd joins her former softball coach Joyce Tiarks and the 1999 and 2000 state wrestling champions as KMA Sports Hall of Famers from Underwood. Listen to the full interview from Tuesday’s UFR below – and stay tuned for more announcements throughout the rest of the month.
OTHER 2020-21 KMA SPORTS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCEMENTS