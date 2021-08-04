(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame announces its sixth class throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today, we honor one of the greatest long jumpers in the state’s history. Nishna Valley alum Kay (Bruce) Glynn won six state long jump titles in the late 60s and early 70s.
“I can remember experiences more (than numbers and years),” Glynn told KMA Sports. “I think it really started for me when I was just out of the 8th grade, and I was chosen to go on a tour with a track club in Iowa they set up.”
Glynn won three outdoor championships and three indoor championships in the long jump – all in 1968, 1969 and 1971.
“I just was kind of lucky to get involved in (the long jump),” Glynn said. “My brother was involved in track, and we actually had a long jump pit in the backyard that my dad made for him. I started running behind him thinking it was great fun, and that’s how I got started.”
The 1971 graduate of Nishna Valley, Glynn was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Track & Field Hall of Fame in 1979. She held the state’s long jump record for over 30 years with a leap of 19-02.50
“The only time I do remember losing in the long jump was when I was at state as a junior,” Glynn said. “I don’t know why I did. I don’t know whether someone did exceedingly well or I did exceedingly bad. I just remember that I went home and said, “I just didn’t feel today, I guess.’”
Glynn, who was also one of the state’s and area’s top sprinters during her prep career, has a story in athletics that continues on to this day. After 30 years of not competing, she returned to the sport at the Iowa Games when she was 48. At 50, she took up the pole vault and won the national indoor heptathlon. At 55, she won gold medals at the USATF Masters National Indoor Championships in the pentathlon, long jump, high jump, 60 hurdles and pole vault.
“My kids had always gone to the Iowa Games since they were about seven years old,” Glynn said. “One time we were there, my daughter said, ‘Look mom, there’s old people. You could do this.’ So, the next year I decided to do that. That’s how I took it up.”
Since picking the sport back up, Glynn has continued to thrive in a number of Masters events, as well as the Senior Olympics, but it was Nishna Valley where her athletics career began.
Glynn joins Mike Mercer as Nishna Valley alumnus in the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Listen to much more in the full interview with Glynn from Wednesday’s UFR below – and stay tuned for more announcements throughout the rest of the month.