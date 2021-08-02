(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame will announce its sixth class throughout the month of August on Upon Further Review between 11:30 and 12:00.
Today, we open this year’s class with one of the great all-around athletes in CAM history.
Zoey (Artist) Robinson could do anything and everything when it came to athletics, earning multiple All-State honors in basketball, softball and volleyball.
“I love that I was a multi-sport athlete,” Robinson said. “I always say that because I was in a small town it gave me an experience that lots of kids today don’t have. I got to do everything, and I worked at it all the time. I went season to season.”
The 1998 graduate earned first team all-state in basketball in 1997 and 1998 and was a second team choice in 1996. She picked up all-state honors in softball in 1996 (second team) and 1998 (first team), and she was a three-time all-state choice in volleyball, earning second team in 1995 and 1997 and third team in 1996.
“I loved being outside all day and loved doing it so much,” Robinson said. “I had a volleyball that I played on my roof, I would pitch to my dad all day in softball season and I was always up in the gym. My dad was the superintendent, so I had a key to the gym all the time. I was able to go up and shoot baskets. Just working hard and learning how to hone my skills as much as I can.”
Robinson’s success hardly stopped at CAM, as she became a 1,000-point scorer at Eastern Kentucky while earning the 2002 Ohio Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. She even spent a year in the National Women’s Basketball League with the Houston Stealth, which went on to win the 2003 Pro Cup Championship.
Following her playing career, Robinson sparked a coaching career as a graduate assistant for an NCAA Tournament team at West Virginia. She also coached as an assistant at Saint Louis University.
While her career spanned far and wide, Robinson says she will never forget the support she received in the CAM communities when leading the Cougars to their first state basketball tournament in 1997.
“Our community was just so involved,” she said. “I remember making it to state my junior year and the whole town came out. I think there was a parade. I remember the regional final before state, the gym was packed and standing room only. It was nice to have that support from everybody. Not just the school. It was the whole town.”
Robinson is the first CAM Cougar to accept induction into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame. Listen to the full interview from Monday’s UFR below – and stay tuned for more announcements throughout the rest of the month.