(KMAland) -- A new season is here and the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award is also back. This week’s winners are Lane Spieker of CAM and Atlantic’s Ava Rush.
Spieker was dominant on the ground in a win for the Cougars over Fremont-Mills on Friday. The senior standout rushed for 329 yards and five touchdowns and threw for another 41 in lifting CAM to 1-0 on the season.
The dual-sporter, Rush was one of the state’s most prolific defensive volleyball standouts for the week. The junior libero currently leads the state with 112 digs, lifting the Trojans to a 6-0 start, including an AHSTW Tournament championship.
Both athletes receive a certificate and t-shirt.