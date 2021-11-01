(KMAland) -- The Week 10 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are St. Albert's Sydnie Collins and Nodaway Valley's (MO) Riley Blay.
Collins -- who swims at Lewis Central -- shined on Tuesday, leading LC to a city championship. Collins claimed golds in the 50 and 100 backstroke while contributing to the victorious 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay teams. Collins' time of 25.70 in the 50 freestyle was a meet record. The 200 freestyle squad of Collins, Abby Hoss, Hannah Steinmetz and Kylee Brown also broke a meet record.
Blay had another stellar week on the cross country course, claiming a district title on Saturday in a time of 17:58.00 to qualify for state.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
