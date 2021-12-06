(KMAland) -- The Week 15 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Southeast Warren's Josie Hartman and Southwest Iowa's Seth Ettleman.
Hartman led her team to a 3-0 week with wins over West Central Valley, Mormon Trail and Melcher-Dallas while averaging 29.3 points per contest at a 54% shooting efficiency. She tallied her first double-double of the season against Melcher-Dallas with an eye-popping 37 points and 13 rebounds.
As of Sunday morning, Hartman ranked third in the state in made field goals (43) and third in points (109). She also etched her name atop the school's all-time scoring list.
Ettleman earned is honor on the wrestling mat, where he posted a 5-0 record and was 4-0 in contested matches. He started his week with a tech-fall victory over Treynor's Jamison Larsen in dual action on Tuesday, and then went 4-0 at Saturday's Treynor Invitational, picking up wins via two tech falls and two pins to win the 113-pound bracket.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
