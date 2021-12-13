(KMAland) -- A pair of impressive performances at the Council Bluffs Classic landed Atlantic-CAM's Kadin Stutzman and Underwood's Molly Allen the Week 16 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Allen claimed her championship in the 107-pound girls bracket, going 3-0 with a pair of tech falls and a 7-1 decision over Bennington's Maycee Peacher in the finals. Allen is now 8-3 in her freshman season.
Stutzman's title came at 170 pounds, where he went 8-0 on Friday on Saturday. He concluded his stellar tournament with a first-period fall over Brian Petry (Millard North) in the finals, moving his season record to 16-0.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman