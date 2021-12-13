Kadin Stutzman & Molly Allen -- JHRE AOTW Week 16
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A pair of impressive performances at the Council Bluffs Classic landed Atlantic-CAM's Kadin Stutzman and Underwood's Molly Allen the Week 16 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors. 

Allen claimed her championship in the 107-pound girls bracket, going 3-0 with a pair of tech falls and a 7-1 decision over Bennington's Maycee Peacher in the finals. Allen is now 8-3 in her freshman season. 

Stutzman's title came at 170 pounds, where he went 8-0 on Friday on Saturday. He concluded his stellar tournament with a first-period fall over Brian Petry (Millard North) in the finals, moving his season record to 16-0. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.