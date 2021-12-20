(KMAland) -- Stout performances on the hardwood led to Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for Harlan's Raegen Wicks and AHSTW's Brayden Lund.
Wicks averaged 19.5 points per game for the Cyclones in two games, leading them to a 1-1 week. The senior posted 11 points, five rebounds and five assists in a loss to Glenwood on Tuesday, and followed with a brilliant performance against Red Oak on Friday, where she tallied a career-high 28 points on 13-of-17 shooting. She also had four rebounds, four steals and two assists in the 74-14 win.
Lund shined for the undefeated Vikings, averaging 21 points in wins over Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia and St. Albert. He dropped 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting with four threes on Tuesday, tallied 18 points on Friday and had a double-double on Saturday with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman