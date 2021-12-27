(KMAland) -- A pair of impressive basketball performances landed St. Albert's Missy Evezic and Underwood's Jack Vanfossan the final Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for the 2021 calendar year.
Evezic led the Saintes to a crucial Hawkeye Ten Conference win over Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday. The sophomore recorded 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting while also snagging 13 rebounds and blocking two shots. The 6-foot-4 Evezic averages 10.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for St. Albert, and her team enters 2022 at 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Hawkeye Ten.
Vanfossan also made his presence known in the paint with a pair of efficient games. He recorded 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds in a win over Missouri Valley on Monday, and he followed on Tuesday with a 16-point 11-board output in a win over Tri-Center. Vanfossan has helped lead the Eagles to a 7-1 start by averaging 13.6 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
