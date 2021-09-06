(KMAland) -- The Week 2 Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week winners are Auburn’s Jaeleigh Darnell and St. Albert’s Colin Lillie.
Darnell had a huge week for the Bulldog softball team, finishing 8-for-9 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and eight RBI at her home Auburn Invitational. The senior had a huge performance on Saturday against Raymond Central, hitting for the cycle.
Lillie’s week was highlighted by a pair of wins in cross country. The St. Albert junior won the championship on Thursday in Logan, finishing with a time of 15:24.40, before winning the AL Invitational in Council Bluffs on Saturday with a run of 17:47.
Both athletes will receive a t-shirt, certificate and interview on KMA Radio.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush