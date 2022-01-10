Week 20: Natalie Hedlund & Jaixen Frost
(KMAland) -- A milestone week for Mount Ayr's Jaixen Frost and three strong performances from East Atchison's Natalie Hedlund earned the basketball standouts the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.

Hedlund averaged 23.3 points per game in three games while leading the Wolves to a 2-1 week. She started the week with 17 points in a win over Nodaway Valley, followed with 23 points in a loss to West Platte and closed the week with a 31-point output in a win over rival Rock Port on Friday. 

Frost's week consisted of shattering his own school record for points in a game and eclipsing 1,000 career points. His record-breaking performance came in a 41-point night against Seymour on Monday. He also posted 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting with and 10 rebounds on Tuesday against Nodaway Valley and had 18 points and nine rebounds against Bedford on Friday. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK 

Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush

Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie

Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone

Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald 

Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn

Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer

Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams 

Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier 

Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe 

Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay

Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman

Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman 

Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund 

Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan 

