(KMAland) -- A milestone week for Mount Ayr's Jaixen Frost and three strong performances from East Atchison's Natalie Hedlund earned the basketball standouts the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
Hedlund averaged 23.3 points per game in three games while leading the Wolves to a 2-1 week. She started the week with 17 points in a win over Nodaway Valley, followed with 23 points in a loss to West Platte and closed the week with a 31-point output in a win over rival Rock Port on Friday.
Frost's week consisted of shattering his own school record for points in a game and eclipsing 1,000 career points. His record-breaking performance came in a 41-point night against Seymour on Monday. He also posted 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting with and 10 rebounds on Tuesday against Nodaway Valley and had 18 points and nine rebounds against Bedford on Friday.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.
PREVIOUS 2021-22 JHRE KMALAND ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Week 1: Lane Spieker & Ava Rush
Week 2: Jaeleigh Darnell & Colin Lillie
Week 3: Veronica Andrusyshyn & Trevor Malone
Week 4: Kelsea Kirwan & Tanner Oswald
Week 5: Natalie Hagadon & Ethan Eichhorn
Week 6: Arianne Skidmore/Lauren Cullin & Hunter Mortimer
Week 7: Doug Berg & Emily Williams
Week 8: Makenna Goldizen & Cade Hosier
Week 9: Courtney Sporrer & Cooper Loe
Week 10: Sydnie Collins & Riley Blay
Week 15: Josie Hartman & Seth Ettleman
Week 16: Molly Allen & Kadin Stutzman
Week 17: Raegen Wicks & Brayden Lund
Week 18: Missy Evezic & Jack Vanfossan