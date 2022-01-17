Week 21 AOTW: Vinny Mayberry & Mya Moss
Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- This week's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Logan-Magnolia's Mya Moss and Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry. 

Moss led the Panthers to a pair of wins while averaging 23.5 points per game. She posted 20 points and snagged seven boards in a Tuesday win over Tri-Center, and followed with a 27-point, 10-rebound performance on Thursday. Moss canned 12 of her 19 shot attempts in the Panthers' 63-36 defeat of Ar-We-Va. 

Mayberry earned his honor on the wrestling mat, where he went 3-0 at last weekend's Bobcat Classic in Basehor, Kansas. Mayberry picked up three pins in his championship performance, moving his overall record to 22-1. 

Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a t-shirt and certificate.

